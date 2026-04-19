10 Frequent Complaints Customers Make About Walmart

One of the most frequent complaints we've seen about Walmart is that the checkout speed is agonizingly slow. For some customers, slow checkout inspired them to use pickup and delivery to eliminate the wait. In fact, some shoppers report that, as the number of open registers (especially self-check ones) shrank, the grocery pickup area increased.

Walmart eliminated self-checkout in some stores, like Aldi has. However, those changes are supposedly meant to increase efficiency, discourage shoplifting, and eliminate the frustrations of broken-down machines at the self-checkout. While some customers welcome the change since they don't like having to check out their own groceries, others dislike how slowly some employees scan and the long lines from having too few lanes open. Some people even called the store while stuck in line, asking for more open registers, which is especially tempting when there are just two lanes open, and they've been in line for 20 or more minutes. People on social media complained that even locations that have added more employees to check out groceries haven't managed to help make the time spent checking out any faster overall.

Some customers find it rare that many are open, even in locations with plenty of self-checks. One Redditor complained that there may be 20 self-checks, but only a fourth of them are open; in turn, everyone stands there waiting for an employee to notice they need a problem solved.