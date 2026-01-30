Walmart Is Getting Heat For Overpriced Meat Products — And It Could Face A Lawsuit

Walmart's slogan may be "Save Money, Live Better," but as a series of social media posts have revealed, the corporation has been overcharging shoppers for meat via rampant mislabelling. Customers have discovered that the weights listed on some of Walmart's meat packages are incorrect, and these weight discrepancies could indicate fraudulent overpricing and deceptive tactics to get customers to pay more for less food.

A viral TikTok video from @james_wrigg exposed a glaring pricing error at Walmart that appears to be systematic. As the post's caption reads, "Found a couple hundred dollars over priced meat in 60 seconds." In the video, they walk into Walmart's meat section, pick up several hams, then take them to the produce department to weigh them on the produce scale for accuracy — and the results are off-putting, to say the least.

In reality, a visibly-small store-bought ham labelled as weighing 4.98 pounds weighed in at 1.83 pounds for a total of $25 — more than double the actual price per-pound. The poster repeated the process with all of the hams, revealing that the weights were several pounds lighter than their labels indicated. Worse, JJ Buckner shared a Youtube video documenting all of @james_wrigg's visits to other Walmart locations, and the mislabelling issue appears to be chain-wide.