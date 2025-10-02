Aldi Is Removing Self-Checkout Lanes – And It's Not The Only Grocery Store Doing This. Here Are The Others So Far

Self-checkout kiosks are among the most controversial advents in the grocery industry, popular for their convenience yet criticized for being difficult to use and enabling theft. These potential downsides may be why Aldi is getting rid of many self-checkout lanes, joining the growing list of grocery chains that have done the same. During the summer of 2025, Aldi customers began posting to social media about self-checkout systems disappearing from their local stores. In early September, the popular discount grocer confirmed that it has removed the feature from several locations — and it isn't the only chain doing so.

"We continually test and refine our in-store technologies and checkout options to better address customer needs and enhance operational efficiency," an Aldi spokesperson shared in a statement (via Axios Chicago). However, the brand has ensured that "self-checkout will remain available at many Aldi stores." While Aldi has yet to state how many stores will lose their kiosks (and in which areas), online speculation, including comments from self-proclaimed employees on Reddit, alleges that theft is the true culprit behind the move.

Others have added that self-checkout lanes hurt store efficiency due to user errors that require assistance from staff members, who are timed and graded for speed on every task they perform (this is why Aldi's cashiers are so fast). Some shoppers think that the frantic cashiers are among the most annoying things about shopping at Aldi and are mourning their self-checkout stations, while others say that the speedy staff has always been a more convenient option. Either way, other grocery chains are following suit nationwide.