8 Of The Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Aldi
Aldi doesn't quite fit into the traditional American supermarket model. Sure, it's the most popular grocery store according to consumers, but it still feels like those of us who are regular Aldi shoppers are not just a demographic; it's a community. There are numerous reasons to sing the praises of the German marketplace; it's affordable, innovative, and offers a variety of appealing products at extremely competitive prices. For those who love the hunt of food shopping, it's a staple. For those who are budget-focused, it's a must.
However, going to Aldi, whether it's occasionally or twice a week, is not the same experience as heading into a Safeway or Kroger. It has a culture all its own, with different products, varying availability, freshness, and customer service. For those of us who have Aldi mapped into our routine, it's worth it, but there are plenty of hiccups you'll encounter at this quirky grocer. As frequent shoppers ourselves, we have plenty of wonderful things to say about the chain. But there is more than one aspect to Aldi that grinds our gears. Allow us to be your guide through some of the most annoying things about our favorite grocery store.
Forget bags at your peril
Aldi does not provide disposable shopping bags, and many customers have found this out the hard way: at the register. While this policy has become more widespread as eco-friendly initiatives have appeared over the years, Aldi is pretty much the O.G., staunchly anti-disposable bag store, and one's forgetfulness can be a costly mistake. Those who do not bring a bag can buy one of Aldi's reusable bags. But since the last thing anyone needs is another reusable bag to forget at home before heading out the door, there is another unofficial option.
Aldi stores usually leave the boxes the products were shipped in behind for customers to use, but it's not exactly efficient or pleasant. The empty boxes are sometimes near the entrance, sometimes near the cashier, and often just left somewhere among the stocked aisles for anyone to grab. Then, figuring out how to efficiently stack and carry the purchased haul in a short cardboard box with no handles is the next stage of what really should be called the Aldi Challenge.
Constant vigilance around expiration dates
No grocery store is perfect, and no matter where one shops, some expired or nearly expired products are likely to appear sooner or later. Perhaps it's due to the ever-changing product offerings, or perhaps it's something unknowable, but it seems unusually common to arrive back at home and realize that something has expired. Word is that if customers notice something is close to the expiration date while in the store, employees may offer a discount if they ask, but that's an Aldi "quiet policy," not an official or guaranteed one.
At the end of the day, every individual consumer is responsible for their purchasing decisions. If a product has an expiration or best-by date and a customer just doesn't check it, that's technically on them. But just like Aldi can't be perfect, neither can people, and when it's time to prepare whatever was planned for dinner, it sucks to have those dreams dashed by an expiration date from the past.
Incredibly stressful checkout experience
Have you ever wondered why Aldi cashiers sit down at their stations? It's because it makes them ever so slightly speedier during the checkout process. Aldi cashiers are timed, so they are under pressure to complete each transaction as quickly as possible. They are often graded by how quickly they can scan and get to the next customer.
That means that inevitably, customers too will feel the heat when they step up to that conveyor belt. Upon arriving at the register, it somehow feels like one is supposed to grow new arms to unload groceries, pay, and pack them up all at the same time. This becomes even more stressful if trying to fit everything into a shipping box, like a game of Tetris. The blame does not lie with the cashiers, who are just trying to meet requirements, and after all, it does mean a long line moves shockingly fast.
The famous Aldi shopping cart quarter
If Aldi is notorious for one thing, it is the business model surrounding its shopping carts. Specifically, the fact that they can only be accessed by inserting a quarter, which you then retrieve once you return the cart. As for shopping baskets, it doesn't have them at all.
It's not that the shopping cart price is high — most people can swing the 25 cents that Aldi charges, especially since they will get it back anyway — but unless someone is in the routine of keeping a coin around for the specific purpose of Aldi-related tariffs, they'll eventually find themselves saying "anyone got a quarter?"
Those who aren't Aldi shoppers may still scoff at the idea that this is any real inconvenience, but the proof is in the marketplace; supply meets demand, and reusable shopping cart "tokens" have become bestselling products. They are a useful tool for Aldi shoppers to carry, or at least, for those of us who have felt the pain of needing a quarter.
Don't get too attached to the new favorite product
Aldi carries around only 1,400 products, and they are consistently rotating. In fact, its "Aldi Finds" products are items that it is testing and may or may not keep around. Many of these products are irresistible to the average shopper, who ends up buying way more than they originally expected — that is how the Aldi Finds aisle earned its nickname, "Aisle of Shame." Many times, shoppers have been burned by finding their new perfect snack and realizing later that they should have bought it in bulk because they will never see it again.
To be fair, the grocery store chain is fairly upfront about the "Aldi Finds" aisle and its ever-changing selection; it is essentially built into the concept. But it's not just a problem that stays isolated to this specific aisle. No, many discontinued Aldi products were longtime fan favorites from all over the store.
Good luck buying in bulk
Remember that last point about buying in bulk? Actually, scratch that. One may very well find that their local Aldi is imposing limits on how much of a product you can snag. That means a customer may find themselves turned away from the register, sadly trudging back to the aisles to put back a few of their favorites.
There is no company-wide policy on bulk purchases or limitations; however, it is an option for individual stores, based on demand and anticipated supply. Sometimes you can't even get more than one. On one hand, it is a decision that each store makes with a reasonable idea in mind; it wants the maximum number of customers to be able to buy the high-demand product. On the other hand, sometimes everyone just wants to grab as many of your favorite snacks as they can and say, "Just take my money!"
Employee interactions are a toss up
It's already been covered how things get at the register, but that's not the only place where an interaction with employees may feel short. It's all just personal experience, but the truth is, Aldi employees seem mighty grumpy mighty often. Every store has a few workers who can be, shall we say, short with the customers. But it seems to happen more often at Aldi. At least, enough where many dread trying to ask someone a question.
There are more friendly and helpful employees than not, but the odds seem particularly unfavorable when it comes to approaching one of them. Outside of the general vibe, Aldi employees are also less likely to be able to accurately answer questions about stock or the availability of a certain item, which is understandable; the product turnover is, as previously mentioned, substantial. All that plus "quiet policies" like the expiration date discount makes approaching an employee for clarification feel like a dubious task.
The stores literally have no phone number
Perhaps an Aldi frequent shopper has a question about the hours of their local Aldi store. Maybe they forgot something at the register, and they'd like someone to set it aside. Perhaps they want to know if it is open during a holiday. Or if it does pick up orders. Or they want to discuss a specific interaction or transaction. These are all reasons why one might want to call their grocery store. But one can't do that at Aldi. No, if anyone wants to speak to someone at Aldi, their only option is the general customer service number. Basically, Aldi is like that one friend who still doesn't have a smartphone and is impossible to get in touch with.
According to Aldi, this is one of the ways it can reduce costs and therefore offer lower prices to consumers. Whether or not that compromise is worth the price cut is up to the individual, but sometimes it sure would be nice if it were possible to simply call the nearby Aldi and just ask questions directly.