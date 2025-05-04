What You Should Know About Aldi's Quiet Policy On Near-Expired Food

When you load up the car with reusable grocery bags, double-check that your wallet has a quarter or two, and head to your local Aldi, you probably have a mission in mind. Whether you're there to navigate the beloved (and begrudgingly good) Aldi "Aisle of Shame" or snag some Aldi brand snacks, you're probably confident that you're getting a good deal, since Aldi consistently ranks as one of the most affordable grocery stores.

You might be in for an even better bargain if you know Aldi's unspoken policy about foods nearing expiration. Although it's not an officially marked policy, Aldi shoppers have it on good authority that the German-based grocery chain will offer discounts on food products expiring within a five-day window. The discount itself can vary, anywhere from 30% to 50% or even 75% – but the catch is that you'll often have to ask for it.

Some shoppers say the discounts are higher the closer the food is to expiration, while others say their store policy is a firm percentage off for any expiration within the five(ish) day window. It all depends on the discretion of the particular store, but the bottom line is that if you spot a product that expires in the next handful of days, point it out to the cashier and see what kind of discount they can offer you.