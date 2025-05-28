Don't Make This Costly Mistake When Shopping At Aldi

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From eschewing name-brand products to requiring a quarter to use its shopping carts, Aldi isn't like other grocery stores. And that doesn't stop at the checkout. The internationally renowned German grocery giant is one of the only stores in the U.S. that charges for bags — and they're paper bags too. As Aldi is a budget grocery store, a couple of bags won't break the bank, but if you do the bulk of your shopping at Aldi, those roughly $0.12 paper bags might start adding up.

If you're a hardcore Aldi fan, you're probably well aware of the chain's bag fee, but as this longtime cult favorite secures its place as the third-largest grocer in the U.S. (according to Retail Touch Points), growing numbers of Aldi-newbies might be in for a unique style of sticker-shock when it comes time to pack. Aldi doesn't charge for bags just to make your shopping trip harder though. When a $0.10 fee was introduced in 2023, it was applied to plastic bags, but Aldi kept the fee around when it switched to paper only.

The chain claims that making customers pay for bags discourages overuse of resources and allows the brand to keep prices low and value high. According to current research, it's unclear whether paper or plastic has more of an environmental impact, so Aldi's reasoning holds up. You'll also find reusable bags at the checkout for a little over a dollar, and Aldi stores encourage shoppers to bring their own bags, further proving the brand's good intentions.