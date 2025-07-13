You Don't Need A Quarter For A Cart At Aldi If You Carry This Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Where is it? That reused quarter had a good run — you've used it for your Aldi cart for the past six months — but now it's missing, and you're scrambling. Having a quarter handy is one of the facts about Aldi you should know as a frequent shopper, but we all have slip-ups. There is a solution, though: shopping trolley tokens.
The functioning of Aldi carts is simple; the quarter acts like a key in the slot, triggering a release mechanism. Yet, as you know, coins are easily forgotten or displaced. That's why these fumble-proof tokens are designed to fit instead, attaching easily to keychains while they await their time to shine. Amazon has plenty of options for under $10, including these Andibro Three-Piece Stainless Steel Shopping Tokens and these Toyandona Four-Pack Stainless Steel Shopping Cart Keychain Tokens. The multipacks are great for divvying up between families; attach them to different sets of keys and create a literally unforgettable solution.
It might seem a small hack, but it addresses a real consumer issue: "I don't shop at Aldi or Lidl because it's too much of a hassle for me to always remember/obtain a quarter," one user commented on a Reddit thread. Feedback is solid too. "I was a little skeptical but can happily say it worked. It has worked every time," wrote an Amazon reviewer.
Why use quarters anyway?
Many people are aware of the reason Aldi charges 25 cents for its shopping carts. The concept was designed to encourage shoppers to return their trolleys, acting as a tiny deposit and incentive. Unless you're wedded to the traditional concept (in which case, it might be wise to invest in an Aldi quarter coin key holder), it's worth shopping for tokens online. Since tokens still incentivize cart returns, it simply adapts Aldi's strategy, keeping things convenient for shoppers but cost-effective for stores.
This system is part of Aldi's broader strategy to keep costs low, as it avoids hiring employees to clear up carts. That said, life happens, and sometimes you can't play ball. The kindest thing to do when you need to abandon your grocery cart is to notify an employee. While you might not have heard of "abandoned carts," it's actually a pesky problem for staff. Nobody knows whether the user is returning, so the cart sits there, blocking aisles and products. Even if you're happy to sacrifice that token or quarter, save everyone the headache with a quick heads-up.