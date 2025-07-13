You Don't Need A Quarter For A Cart At Aldi If You Carry This Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Where is it? That reused quarter had a good run — you've used it for your Aldi cart for the past six months — but now it's missing, and you're scrambling. Having a quarter handy is one of the facts about Aldi you should know as a frequent shopper, but we all have slip-ups. There is a solution, though: shopping trolley tokens.

The functioning of Aldi carts is simple; the quarter acts like a key in the slot, triggering a release mechanism. Yet, as you know, coins are easily forgotten or displaced. That's why these fumble-proof tokens are designed to fit instead, attaching easily to keychains while they await their time to shine. Amazon has plenty of options for under $10, including these Andibro Three-Piece Stainless Steel Shopping Tokens and these Toyandona Four-Pack Stainless Steel Shopping Cart Keychain Tokens. The multipacks are great for divvying up between families; attach them to different sets of keys and create a literally unforgettable solution.

It might seem a small hack, but it addresses a real consumer issue: "I don't shop at Aldi or Lidl because it's too much of a hassle for me to always remember/obtain a quarter," one user commented on a Reddit thread. Feedback is solid too. "I was a little skeptical but can happily say it worked. It has worked every time," wrote an Amazon reviewer.