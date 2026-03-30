Why This Walmart Is Often Called The Worst In America

Even on the best days to shop at Walmart, it can be an experience — especially if you happen to live in Cleveland. It's the birthplace of Rock n' Roll. Its river has caught on fire at least 13 times. According to U.S. News, it's currently the No. 7 most dangerous city in America. It is also the destination of what is widely regarded as the worst (or one of the worst) Walmart locations in the United States.

Take it from this reporter, a proud and dog-bitten Cleveland native. Pop into any dive in the city (I recommend the Happy Dog, Little Rose Tavern, and Parkview Nite Club) and ask a fellow barfly about "the Steelyard Walmart." It's a surefire way to strike up a conversation; every Cleveland resident has something to say about this place. Or, take it from a May 2025 report by Solitaired, which studied 3,000 grocery stores across 100 cities.

Per the data, Walmarts in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, slightly beat out Cleveland's Steelyard store as worst-ever, based on customer reviews. But, this Ohio location's infamy precedes it by decades. In short, it's been bad for a long, long time, and isn't likely to get better any time soon. Local Cleveland-based news outlet Scene magazine has been calling Steelyard Walmart "the worst Walmart in America" since 2015. To ask, "Why doesn't somebody do something about it?" would be to fundamentally misunderstand Cleveland's omnipotent post-industrial dogma (fellow rustbelt babies, rise up).