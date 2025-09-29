America's Largest Grocery Store Chain (And Why It's So Popular)

Every region of the country has its preferred grocery chain, whether that's a big-name brand or a little, local corner store. You know, the store you live within a few miles of, where you know the guy in the deli department or remember exactly which aisle stocks your favorite Oreo flavor. Southerners might prefer Publix, western states might gravitate toward Safeway, but out of the hundreds of grocery retailers out there and (undoubtedly) the hundreds of Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco, or Sam's Club enthusiasts, Walmart is actually America's largest grocery store chain.

There are currently over 5,000 Walmart locations in the United States that witness more than 255 million customers per week, who visit for a wide selection of everything from foods and beverages to home decor and cleaning supplies. According to a report by Harvard Business School, Walmart has strategically positioned itself to operate a store within 10 miles of 90% of Americans. That means that, for many Americans, Walmart is often the best and closest option for groceries. In 2024 alone, Walmart brought in about $648.1 billion in sales, per the retailer's website, with stocks reaching an all-time high the same year.