America's Largest Grocery Store Chain (And Why It's So Popular)
Every region of the country has its preferred grocery chain, whether that's a big-name brand or a little, local corner store. You know, the store you live within a few miles of, where you know the guy in the deli department or remember exactly which aisle stocks your favorite Oreo flavor. Southerners might prefer Publix, western states might gravitate toward Safeway, but out of the hundreds of grocery retailers out there and (undoubtedly) the hundreds of Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco, or Sam's Club enthusiasts, Walmart is actually America's largest grocery store chain.
There are currently over 5,000 Walmart locations in the United States that witness more than 255 million customers per week, who visit for a wide selection of everything from foods and beverages to home decor and cleaning supplies. According to a report by Harvard Business School, Walmart has strategically positioned itself to operate a store within 10 miles of 90% of Americans. That means that, for many Americans, Walmart is often the best and closest option for groceries. In 2024 alone, Walmart brought in about $648.1 billion in sales, per the retailer's website, with stocks reaching an all-time high the same year.
Walmart earns the gold through savvy business models
Walmart remains an uber-successful grocery chain because it stays true to its slogan of "everyday low prices" amid rising inflation. What better way to incentivize customers to return? The company can afford to keep prices relatively "low" because of its sheer scale, giving Walmart more control when it comes to distributors and suppliers. Even so, here are 12 money-saving tips for even cheaper Walmart trips anyway. Additionally, the retailer introduced its private label in 2024 called Bettergoods, an elevated grocery brand to rival Target's Good & Gather. The chain also boasts a membership program that continues to bring new customers in.
Walmart is more than just a grocery retailer, with a fresh bakery and deli, an auto center, and even occasional pharmacies and healthcare centers. Customers can shop for everything all at once, which ramps up the appeal of visiting the giant stores (that you can navigate faster with this clever shopping tip). The average Walmart shopper spends about $3,578 per year in Walmart stores, according to Business Insider. Given the frequency of return customers, plus the new conveniences of shopping online, Walmart's growth doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon.