6 Supermarket Chains With The Worst Customer Service, According To Reviews

Now, we know customer service probably isn't top of mind when you head to the grocery store. Unless you're a leisurely food shopper, you're probably on a mission that involves getting in and out as quickly as possible, especially if you're doomed to shop amongst weekend crowds. That said, some stores stand out for having genuinely stellar customer service — for example, did you know that the ever-friendly Trader Joe's employees can even help carry groceries to your car? The chain with a cult following probably has some of the best customer service in the biz, but we have to admit, the bar isn't super high. Several other popular grocers fare way, way worse.

When you do need the occasional customer assistance, you'd better hope you're not at one of the stores we're talking about today. These stores have famously bad customer service — either it's seemingly nonexistent, or it'll put you in a never-ending cycle of phone rep transfers to solve a simple problem. We scoured various customer complaints sites, Reddit threads, and store-specific reviews to suss out some of the country's grocers with the worst customer service. We came up with six, and given the ubiquity of some of these brands, our findings may surprise you.