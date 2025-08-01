The Freebie Trader Joe's Service Even Frequent Shoppers Ignore

If you're a die-hard Trader Joe's customer, you might think that you already know all of the secrets to savvy TJ's shopping. Yet we're here to share the benefits of shopping at Trader Joe's that even frequent customers aren't aware of. For instance, although Trader Joe's does not offer grocery delivery through Instacart or curbside grocery pickup, shoppers can take advantage of the store's free carry-out service. Let your cashier know that you need some help getting your groceries to your car, and they'll send a crew member over to carry them out for you.

Grocery carry-out services can help customers of all ages. You might want to take advantage of it if you're injured, not feeling well, or can't lift heavy items. Maybe you've had a long day of shopping and can't handle one more annoying task, or you're shopping with your kids and just need an extra hand. Getting assistance with your groceries could be the one way you practice self-care on a hectic day, or might give you the extra energy you need to make it through rush-hour traffic after going grocery shopping after work.

Whatever the reason, the service was designed to make your shopping trip easier and less stressful. Throughout the long history of Trader Joe's, the company has remained committed to making sure customers have a comfortable and enjoyable shopping experience, and its grocery carry-out service is just another example of how TJ's caters to customers' needs.