Don't Shop At Trader Joe's Until You've Done This

Trader Joe's is one of the best places to shop if you're looking for affordable pantry staples, wine, flowers, and pre-made meals. The company has even just announced that it is finally adding the trendiest chocolate treat, Dubai chocolate, to its shelves. Its commitment to both quality products and low prices have made it popular with shoppers of all ages. To make the most out of your trip, follow the number one suggestion from our 17 tips for first-time Trader Joe's shoppers: Use the Fearless Flyer.

The Fearless Flyer is a free newsletter that is published at somewhat irregular intervals. You can find it in Trader Joe's stores or sign up to receive it via email or regular mail. It is a treasure trove of information about new and seasonal products you didn't even realize you needed but will quickly be adding to your cart. It also offers information about the store's staple products and special promotions.