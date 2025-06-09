Don't Shop At Trader Joe's Until You've Done This
Trader Joe's is one of the best places to shop if you're looking for affordable pantry staples, wine, flowers, and pre-made meals. The company has even just announced that it is finally adding the trendiest chocolate treat, Dubai chocolate, to its shelves. Its commitment to both quality products and low prices have made it popular with shoppers of all ages. To make the most out of your trip, follow the number one suggestion from our 17 tips for first-time Trader Joe's shoppers: Use the Fearless Flyer.
The Fearless Flyer is a free newsletter that is published at somewhat irregular intervals. You can find it in Trader Joe's stores or sign up to receive it via email or regular mail. It is a treasure trove of information about new and seasonal products you didn't even realize you needed but will quickly be adding to your cart. It also offers information about the store's staple products and special promotions.
History of the Fearless Flyer
Trader Joe's founder, Joe Coulombe, penned the Fearless Flyer himself for the first 19 years of its publication. His autobiography "Becoming Trader Joe: How I Did Business My Way and Still Beat the Big Guys" offers a first-hand look back at the history of Trader Joe's. Chapter Nine, titled "Promise, Large Promise," is wholly devoted to exploring the creation, evolution, and later popularity of the Flyer.
Known as the Insider's Wine Report when it was first published in 1969, it was originally used to give customers the results of the wine tastings that were being held at Trader Joe's stores. It was then expanded to include information about more products, including the results of branded food tastings. At that point, the publication was renamed the Insider's Food Report and was modeled after Consumer Reports. The flyer was originally distributed only in stores, but by 1980 it was being mailed to customers' homes. In 1985, Coulombe renamed it the Fearless Flyer after he sold the previous name to Dave Nichol, who was the president of a Canadian supermarket chain called Loblaw's.
What's in the Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer?
If you're a new shopper, you can use the Fearless Flyer to find cute, punny information about products to help you decide what to add to your shopping list. It will quickly give you an insider's look into what your regional store has to offer.
But beyond offering purely promotional information, the Flyer is a great way to learn more about the standard and seasonal products you can find in your Trader Joe's. Each issue highlights featured items through joyful, creative product stories that are never dull. You'll also find recipes that outline new ways to use Trader Joe's products. However, one of the things that makes the Flyer more than just a standard supermarket advertisement is its commitment to fun. It contains quirky illustrations, funny captions, historical food facts, and a crossword puzzle. So even if you don't plan on using the Flyer to shop, you can still enjoy it for its humor, food facts, and recipes.