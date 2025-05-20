Trader Joe's Is Finally Adding The Trendiest Chocolate Treat To Its Shelves
Just yesterday, Trader Joe's employee Sasha Yermakov posted a TikTok video leaking some very exciting news: The trendy grocer is finally bringing the trendiest chocolate treat, the Dubai chocolate bar, to its shelves. The rich, dark chocolate-coated squares, filled with pistachio cream and crispy golden kataifi (aka knafeh), are produced by Patislove, a food group brand specializing in handcrafted chocolates, which also confirmed the news on May 19, 2025, with a post on its own Instagram page. While the exact timing of when the bars will appear at your local store is still up in the air, Yermakov's TikTok video shows they'll be available for stores to order on May 26. Priced at just $3.99, TJ's Dubai-inspired chocolates are sure to be one of — if not the — most affordable of the limited Dubai chocolate options in the U.S.
But Yermakov's post also confirms that the bars will only be at Trader Joe's for a limited time — and you already know what that means. Given how trendy these bars are outside of Trader Joe's, there's no telling how difficult they might be to get your hands on inside of it. While the news of the bar's TJ's debut should put the Dubai chocolate-related pistachio shortage rumors to rest, it should also put U.S. fans on high alert. Keep your eyes peeled come next week, and get ready to put our tips for getting your hands on viral TJ's items before they sell out to use. Judging by the comments left under Yermakov's video of people tagging their friends, and even some TJ's employees claiming first dibs, you're going to have some serious competition when it comes to getting these bars. So, when you do manage to snag a bar or two, you better savor them.
Savor Trader Joe's new Dubai-inspired chocolate while you can
Obviously, no one can speak for how exactly these bars taste just yet. But given that the ingredients — minus the tahini and the choice to use dark chocolate instead of milk, a point of contention among fans — match up with the original recipe from FIX Chocolatier, you can expect to get a similar combination of the rich chocolate and Middle Eastern-inspired flavors that made it so trendy in the first place.
Still, even if these chocolate bars didn't already go viral, the fact that they're limited edition means you only have so long to enjoy them. So, it's best to be prepared. Being a chocolate bar, the most straightforward way to enjoy the Dubai Style Pistachio Dark Chocolate from Trader Joe's would be to eat them square by square and bite by bite. It also wouldn't be a bad idea to keep them stored somewhere cool and dark like your fridge, just to ensure they don't melt. Even if they did end up melting, however, they wouldn't necessarily have to go to waste.
Scooped over some frozen ice cream or mixed with melted coconut oil and used to make a Dubai-inspired chocolate hard shell on your homemade smoothie bowls this summer, there are all kinds of ways you can make good use of these bars before they're gone. Another idea could be to cut and fold these chocolates into your go-to chocolate chip recipes in place of the usual chocolate chips, or perhaps even add them to your brownies with extra pistachios for crunch. Either way, you'll want to grab more than one of these should you spot them inside of your local Trader Joe's — which could happen as soon as next week.