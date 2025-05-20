Trader Joe's Is Finally Adding The Trendiest Chocolate Treat To Its Shelves

Just yesterday, Trader Joe's employee Sasha Yermakov posted a TikTok video leaking some very exciting news: The trendy grocer is finally bringing the trendiest chocolate treat, the Dubai chocolate bar, to its shelves. The rich, dark chocolate-coated squares, filled with pistachio cream and crispy golden kataifi (aka knafeh), are produced by Patislove, a food group brand specializing in handcrafted chocolates, which also confirmed the news on May 19, 2025, with a post on its own Instagram page. While the exact timing of when the bars will appear at your local store is still up in the air, Yermakov's TikTok video shows they'll be available for stores to order on May 26. Priced at just $3.99, TJ's Dubai-inspired chocolates are sure to be one of — if not the — most affordable of the limited Dubai chocolate options in the U.S.

But Yermakov's post also confirms that the bars will only be at Trader Joe's for a limited time — and you already know what that means. Given how trendy these bars are outside of Trader Joe's, there's no telling how difficult they might be to get your hands on inside of it. While the news of the bar's TJ's debut should put the Dubai chocolate-related pistachio shortage rumors to rest, it should also put U.S. fans on high alert. Keep your eyes peeled come next week, and get ready to put our tips for getting your hands on viral TJ's items before they sell out to use. Judging by the comments left under Yermakov's video of people tagging their friends, and even some TJ's employees claiming first dibs, you're going to have some serious competition when it comes to getting these bars. So, when you do manage to snag a bar or two, you better savor them.