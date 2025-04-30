Is Dubai Chocolate Really Causing A Pistachio Shortage?

While the trends make it look like the global pistachio shortage is the result of the Dubai chocolate bar's popularity, U.K.-based nuts and dried fruit expert, Darren Cheshire, explained to EuroFruit that the causality isn't there. "It's just a red herring," he said. "There is a general lack of supply from this harvest that became apparent at the same time as the hype around the Dubai chocolate bar, [but] there is no causality between them."

The truth is that the hype around the chocolate is only perpetuating a pistachio scarcity that already existed given the crop's alternating harvest cycle in California, and despite the state's total pistachio supplies reaching its lowest in recent years, the nuts have seen a more constant trend of increased yields in general. That's because pistachios naturally experience an alternating cycle of high and low yields known as alternate bearing, and in 2023/24 the nut's California harvest actually surpassed all records and predictions.

Also, while the numbers might show California harvests are down — a trend that is a natural part of pistachio farming — the pistachio's numbers in other parts of the world are higher than ever, with supplies out of Turkey and Iran far higher than those reported in 2023/2024. "If you look at the global data, thanks to Turkey and Iran, the total volume is higher than that of the year 2023/24," said Vittoria Calcagni, the head of public affairs at leading Italian dried fruit and nut company, Besana.