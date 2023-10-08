Why H-E-B Is America's Superior Grocery Store Chain

Although the grocer currently has no plans to expand into other territories beyond Texas and Mexico (via X, formally known as Twitter), you'll find that it's still relatively accessible within the state. Headed to Walmart? You'll probably pass by an H-E-B on the way. For the most part, you'll find some 400+ H-E-B locations along major freeways and main streets, making for an easy, short commute. The supermarket also has extended hours, similar to other grocery stores: At the earliest, most locations are open at 6 a.m. and don't close until 11 p.m.

While this all may sound on par with other chains, here's what really makes H-E-B stand out among the rest in terms of accessibility: I can always find what I'm looking for. Unlike Walmart or other grocers, I never leave frustrated that I couldn't find saffron or my favorite Ruffles. Consistently, stores are well-stocked with necessities and strive to stay that way even during states of emergency.

That's not to say that the chain is immune to supply-demand issues during extreme weather — or global pandemic. However, unlike other groceries, it follows a model that temporarily reduces operating hours to give staff more time to restock in times of need, resulting in a steady inventory for consumers (via Texas Monthly). Meanwhile, other supermarkets can be left with empty shelves for several days. So, the next time hurricane season rolls around, best believe you'll find me — and many other Texans — at H-E-B.