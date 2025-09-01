The Absolute Worst Day Of The Week To Buy Groceries At Kroger

Kroger's long term commitment to lower prices makes it a must-visit grocery store for a lot of families, which is why it's good to know what days to go and what days to avoid hitting the aisles for your weekly grocery shopping trip. After all, a crowded store can cost you both time and money — two things we're looking to save as much as possible, making the day of the week you shop another one of the 14 tips, tricks, and hacks for saving money at Kroger.

It's a no-brainer that Saturday is the busiest shopping day and one to avoid. Many shoppers are off of work and use that time to stock up on groceries for the upcoming week. So, not only will it take longer to get around the store and through the checkout line, but the influx of people also means that some sale items may not be available, forcing you to purchase them at higher prices than you would if you went on another day or time.

It's a good idea to avoid Kroger on Sundays, as well. Sunday afternoons can be especially hectic as people stop by the store on their way home from church, run in for last-minute Sunday dinner items, or to prepare for the upcoming week. But, if you must go on the weekend, early mornings and late evenings are probably the best time to fit in a shopping trip.