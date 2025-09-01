The Absolute Worst Day Of The Week To Buy Groceries At Kroger
Kroger's long term commitment to lower prices makes it a must-visit grocery store for a lot of families, which is why it's good to know what days to go and what days to avoid hitting the aisles for your weekly grocery shopping trip. After all, a crowded store can cost you both time and money — two things we're looking to save as much as possible, making the day of the week you shop another one of the 14 tips, tricks, and hacks for saving money at Kroger.
It's a no-brainer that Saturday is the busiest shopping day and one to avoid. Many shoppers are off of work and use that time to stock up on groceries for the upcoming week. So, not only will it take longer to get around the store and through the checkout line, but the influx of people also means that some sale items may not be available, forcing you to purchase them at higher prices than you would if you went on another day or time.
It's a good idea to avoid Kroger on Sundays, as well. Sunday afternoons can be especially hectic as people stop by the store on their way home from church, run in for last-minute Sunday dinner items, or to prepare for the upcoming week. But, if you must go on the weekend, early mornings and late evenings are probably the best time to fit in a shopping trip.
The best days to shop at Kroger
Any weekday before 5 p.m., while most people are at work, is a great time to do your grocery shopping if you have a flexible enough schedule. However, there are two days that are best for Kroger shoppers in terms of getting in and out of the store quickly and saving money. The first one is on Wednesday mornings, as the weekly digital deals and the weekly ad both come out on that day. Getting in the store early to take advantage of those deals means that you can score some of the best sales before products run out.
Friday is the other best day to shop at Kroger, as long as items haven't sold out. Kroger has a Free Friday Download coupon, but the freebie is available for two weeks, so it often runs out and is hard to get. It's always best to get to the store early on the first day to ensure that they have what you want in stock. Another great reason to shop at Kroger on Friday is that they offer double the fuel points — or more, if you have a Kroger Boost loyalty account. Normally, you get one point for every dollar spent on groceries. But, on Fridays, the extra points can add up quickly and result in a great discount on gas purchases.