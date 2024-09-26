What Is Kroger Boost, And How Is It Different From A Loyalty Account?

Corporations far and wide have watched Amazon Prime's subscription-based business model surge to unprecedented success, and one of the oldest grocery stores in the United States is also cashing in on the trend. Kroger has been using its Kroger Plus loyalty program since 2003 which is free to sign up for, gives customers access to coupons and other discounts, and keeps track of fuel points that customers can then redeem for discounts on gas. Kroger Boost is like a paid version of Kroger Plus, with additional perks that come at the cost of a yearly or monthly fee. Soft-launched in 2021, Kroger Boost became a national program in 2022. Customers are free to keep the original Kroger Plus account or pay to 'boost' their rewards through two additional tiers: a $59 and a $99 per year membership.

Although there are other perks, the primary reason most people will choose to pay extra for their loyalty program is free delivery; the less expensive option gives you free next-day delivery while the top tier offers free same-day delivery. Both tiers reward customers with double the fuel points, which could help offset some of the cost of Kroger Boost if you regularly purchase gas from the chain. There are also some discounts exclusive to Boost members as well as monthly free items, though these are more like extra perks rather than the main attraction.