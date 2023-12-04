Kroger CEO Affirms 'Long-Term Commitment To Lower Prices'

In the years since the start of the pandemic, Americans have watched food costs soar. From January 2019 to July 2023, grocery prices soared a whopping 25%, driven by factors like pandemic shortages, changing consumer habits, and an outbreak of avian flu. In response, consumers have been cutting costs. As PYMNTS reported, 57% of Americans have reduced their spending on non-essential grocery items like snacks.

But it's not just the American people who have felt the pinch. As consumers cut down on grocery expenses, major grocery retailers have seen flagging sales. Kroger, one of the nation's largest supermarket chains, has been missing sales goals for the past year. On Thursday, the chain announced in its third quarter report that it had re-adjusted its sales forecast, citing tightened consumer spending. However, CEO Rodney McMullin insisted that the company was committed to keeping prices low.

"By maintaining our long-term commitment to lower prices ... we are growing households and increasing loyalty, positioning Kroger for sustainable future growth," McMullen explained in the report. Sales and Kroger's strategy of keeping prices low helps the company stay competitive, as rising prices could push customers toward budget chains like Walmart, Dollar General, and Aldi. The concern is justified: PYMNTS data showed that customers are more than willing to switch to different merchants to save money.