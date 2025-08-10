The 16 Best Baking Essentials You Should Buy At Walmart

If you're new to baking or a seasoned professional, there are a number of things you need to get started. While this may sound daunting, you can get most of these things in one place. When people say Walmart has everything, they mean it, and when it comes to baking essentials, Walmart has you covered.

Whether you're moving into your own place for the first time, in need of replacements, or wanting to start a new hobby, you don't need to spend big bucks to fill out your kitchen with baking essentials. Not only is it helpful to be able to buy everything at once, but Walmart often sells things cheaper than your average retailer. So if you're getting a lot of things at once, it won't break the bank. Thankfully, Walmart has plenty of essentials that anyone who bakes will want to have in their kitchen. As a baker myself, I used my own knowledge of baking essentials and the types of things I would need to get started in a kitchen as a reference for what to include in this list.