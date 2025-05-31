How To Buy The Perfect Cookie Sheet, According To An Expert
The nostalgia of well-loved old cookie sheets can leave them lingering in your kitchen well past prime performance days. Rest assured that buying new ones can greatly enhance the quality of your heart- and tummy-warming homemade cookies. That goes for other baked, toasted, and roasted treats as well, including biscuits, nuts, veggies, and anything needing the extra space of those long, metallic, kitchen-staple baking sheets. But not all pans are created equal, so it's important to consider materials when buying the perfect cookie sheet.
For insider info on choosing wisely, we reached out to an expert in the field, Jerrelle Guy, the author of the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook "Black Girl Baking" and the creator of The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality. "For the most even baking, choose light-colored, heavy aluminum pans with a flat surface," she explains, recommending light-colored, heavy pans with a flat surface, preferably made from sturdy aluminum.
"Aluminum is probably the best for long-term use and reliable results," Guy says. "It heats evenly, doesn't rust, and gives consistent browning." She adds that steel, on the other hand, "can warp and doesn't distribute heat as evenly." Another consideration is whether to buy nonstick sheet pans. The answer is "not," in Guy's opinion, because "nonstick coatings can get scratched easily." She adds that, "while convenient in the beginning, (nonstick) can break down quickly once it gets enough scratches."
Finding (and caring for) the right cookie sheet
Like any type of baking pan, a cookie sheet is an investment in your culinary world. As a potentially long-term member of your kitchen-tool clan, it's worth spending a bit more for higher quality and longevity. "If you treat a good pan right, it can easily last over a decade," Guy adds, "and you'll know it's time to replace it if it starts to warp, rust, or things start baking unevenly."
Since many cookie sheets contain nonstick coatings that can scratch and break down, it takes an extra bit of sleuthing to find pans that forgo the nonstick material. Fortunately, some well-regarded brands offer these pans through physical stores and online retailers. This commercial-quality Nordic Ware Naturals Sheet Pan checks all the boxes recommended by our expert, including the desirable uncoated surface. The light color prevents over-browning, and it's made in the USA from non-porous, pure, natural aluminum specially hardened for even heat conductivity, which also resists scratching.
Caring for natural aluminum is relatively simple. Due to the cleaning agents in dishwasher pods and powders that can cause discoloration, it's best to handwash aluminum cookie sheets instead of running them through the dishwasher. While pans like these don't have added nonstick coatings, you can alleviate food sticking by lining the sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Butter and cooking oil work too, depending on the cookies you're baking.