How To Buy The Perfect Cookie Sheet, According To An Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The nostalgia of well-loved old cookie sheets can leave them lingering in your kitchen well past prime performance days. Rest assured that buying new ones can greatly enhance the quality of your heart- and tummy-warming homemade cookies. That goes for other baked, toasted, and roasted treats as well, including biscuits, nuts, veggies, and anything needing the extra space of those long, metallic, kitchen-staple baking sheets. But not all pans are created equal, so it's important to consider materials when buying the perfect cookie sheet.

For insider info on choosing wisely, we reached out to an expert in the field, Jerrelle Guy, the author of the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook "Black Girl Baking" and the creator of The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality. "For the most even baking, choose light-colored, heavy aluminum pans with a flat surface," she explains, recommending light-colored, heavy pans with a flat surface, preferably made from sturdy aluminum.

"Aluminum is probably the best for long-term use and reliable results," Guy says. "It heats evenly, doesn't rust, and gives consistent browning." She adds that steel, on the other hand, "can warp and doesn't distribute heat as evenly." Another consideration is whether to buy nonstick sheet pans. The answer is "not," in Guy's opinion, because "nonstick coatings can get scratched easily." She adds that, "while convenient in the beginning, (nonstick) can break down quickly once it gets enough scratches."