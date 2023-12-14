Give Your Dutch Oven A New Purpose And Make Fruit Jam

Your Dutch oven is way more versatile than you might imagine. It can do more than just cook beef stews, boil pasta, and bake lasagna. For example, you can make homemade fruit jam using your Dutch oven. It might seem strange that something called an "oven" can be used for jam-making, but it's true!

Making fruit jam with a Dutch oven is super easy. Start by processing fresh fruit bits in a food processor or blender until you have a smooth fruit puree. Then, transfer the puree to your Dutch oven. Turn on the heat and let the fruity mixture come to a rolling boil. Once it's boiling, simply add some pectin, a thickener, to the mix. Before you know it, your fruity mix will congeal into jam.

So, why is a Dutch oven the go-to tool for jam-making? Well, it's all about its design. Most Dutch ovens are made from enameled cast iron, which can spread heat very evenly across the bottom of the pot. This means your fruit mixture will cook more uniformly. Additionally, the Dutch oven's wideness gives you plenty of surface area for effective evaporation. This helps your fruit mixture reach its gel point much faster than other types of pots. Lastly, the thick bottom of a Dutch oven acts as a safeguard against burning. Thinner-bottom pots heat up more quickly and unevenly and can easily lead to burning but with a Dutch oven's quarter-inch-thick bottom, you're in safe hands.