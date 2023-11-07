Le Creuset's First Color Was A Tribute To The Craftsmanship Of Cast Iron

Thanks to Le Creuset, chefs have colorful cookware choices when it comes to stocking kitchen shelves with cast iron pots and pans. In 1925, the French company launched the first of an enduring legacy of multicolored cast iron products. No longer were cooks relegated to browsing aisles of black and gray wares; Le Creuset offered vibrant, uplifting hues. And it wasn't only a more cheerful aesthetic that this cookware offered. Le Creuset's enamel-covered pots were easy to clean and easy to spot when tucked away in the darkest part of a kitchen pantry.

Flame, the first color sold by the brand, borrowed inspiration from the glowing molten used to make the cast iron receptacles. The bright orange hue paralleled the look of the glistening metals poured from the crucible, which is the vessel used to melt the metal elements being cast. The brand also borrows its name from the process: "Le Creuset" is French for "the crucible." With dark, burnt hues fading into an orange shade, the ombré tint became a recognized aspect of the brand's products and helped the company cement its place in kitchens around the world.