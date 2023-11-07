Le Creuset's First Color Was A Tribute To The Craftsmanship Of Cast Iron
Thanks to Le Creuset, chefs have colorful cookware choices when it comes to stocking kitchen shelves with cast iron pots and pans. In 1925, the French company launched the first of an enduring legacy of multicolored cast iron products. No longer were cooks relegated to browsing aisles of black and gray wares; Le Creuset offered vibrant, uplifting hues. And it wasn't only a more cheerful aesthetic that this cookware offered. Le Creuset's enamel-covered pots were easy to clean and easy to spot when tucked away in the darkest part of a kitchen pantry.
Flame, the first color sold by the brand, borrowed inspiration from the glowing molten used to make the cast iron receptacles. The bright orange hue paralleled the look of the glistening metals poured from the crucible, which is the vessel used to melt the metal elements being cast. The brand also borrows its name from the process: "Le Creuset" is French for "the crucible." With dark, burnt hues fading into an orange shade, the ombré tint became a recognized aspect of the brand's products and helped the company cement its place in kitchens around the world.
Elevating kitchen design aesthetic
The beginnings of Le Creuset formed at the Brussels Fair when an enamel specialist and a casting expert joined forces. Together, they set out to coat cast iron pans with colorful enamel. Not only did their work result in a range of fiery orange pieces — casserole dishes of various shapes, mugs, water bottles, kettles, utensil sets, salt and pepper mills, and butter dishes — but designers and cooks alike could easily outfit kitchens with matching and complementary colors.
Since the orange-hued pieces were first advertised, a slew of other colors have hit market shelves: teal, rosemary, lavender Provence, blue Marseille, chiffon pink, coastal blue, and almond. New colors launched by the brand are announced regularly to suit current design and style trends, and several of the discontinued colors — burgundy, chocolate, saffron, white, and pink — have become collector's items.
Though the brand has released matte navy, ganache, Rhône, Caribbean, and marble to add to its lineup of options, the signature orange and volcanic red flame remains a popular purchase. Regardless of the color palette you've chosen for your kitchen, Le Creuset's range of decorative options makes it possible to showcase your design preferences with a carefully selected casserole dish. If you have your heart set on a specific palette, however, keep in mind that the full list of colors offered by the company isn't available in every country.