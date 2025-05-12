6 Pantry Staples That Are Much Cheaper At Walmart Than At Target
As world-famous supermarket stores with competitive prices, Walmart and Target are often pitted against one other. Still, while Target is present in about 2,000 locations across the United States, Walmart has expanded to 24 countries with over 10,600 stores. The latter offers a wide array of reasonably-priced quality foods, from fresh produce to meat, dairy, and canned goods. Its reputation is such that a budget-conscious YouTuber has expressly made a video on the chain's various pantry essentials priced $1 and less, including seasonings and condiments. The store's Great Value line in particular is very popular among customers on a tight budget.
For its part, Target adheres to its motto of "Expect more. Pay Less." Yet at closer look, Walmart seems to carry some essentials at significantly cheaper rates, such as certain canned vegetables you should always have in your pantry. We took a closer look at some staple goods at each chain to see which are less expensive at Walmart, and came up with a noteworthy list. Keep in mind that regional price differences might make our comparisons slightly off from what you'd find at your local store; however, it's a good bet that the following staples are generally cheaper at Walmart.
Canned sweet peas
Green peas are some of best canned veggies to add to your salad, soup, stew, or casserole. And, should you find their taste a little bland, you can always further sweeten them with some brown sugar. No wonder they're so central to both house and restaurant pantries.
At the time of writing, a 15-ounce can of Walmart's Great Value sweet peas retails at a mere $0.76 — the cheapest can in that size. The peas are advertised as gluten-free, and they're picked and packed on the same day.
On the other hand, Target's cheapest 15-ounce can of green peas — also gluten-free and freshly picked — is of the brand Goode Foods and priced at $1.39. Six cans from Target would amount to $8.34, as opposed to $4.56 at Walmart. That would make quite a difference when preparing a big dinner or a potluck meal.
Cream of chicken soup
Soup is a versatile and nutritious comfort food that comes in many flavors and consistencies. When you're feeling under the weather or a little tired, the canned variety is a practical choice. That's why it's always a good idea to stock on the potassium-filled cream of chicken soup, for instance. Even better, you can also use canned cream of chicken soup as a casserole base and in scalloped potatoes and pot pies, to name a few.
Walmart's Great Value brand strikes again here. Its 10.5-ounce can of condensed cream of chicken soup costs $0.68. Not only is it approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but it is also apparently free of artificial flavors, and it contains actual chicken stock. As for Target's cheapest counterpart, it's none other than Campbell's — a name that needs no introduction but retails at $1.29.
Original pancake and waffle mix
Pancakes are an irresistible breakfast and brunch treat, favored around the world by children and adults alike. To prepare them, you only need eggs, flour, salt, sugar, oil or butter, milk, and baking powder. It sounds simple enough, but on hectic mornings, a boxed mix (which could also be used for preparing golden waffles) would definitely come in handy.
Take Walmart's Great Value Complete Pancake & Waffle Mix, for example. A 32-ounce box costs $1.98 and makes 45 4-inch pancakes. It's also advertised as kosher and devoid of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and trans fats. On the other hand, Target's cheapest option is by Krusteaz and, like Walmart's, comes in at 32 ounces. It's also free from trans fats and artificial colors and flavors, but it's sold for $2.99.
Dried pinto beans
Central to many cuisines, especially Mexican and Levantine, beans come in many varieties. They're loaded with protein, fiber, iron, and magnesium, and they keep well in the pantry. Is it better to buy them dried or canned, though? The answer depends on your end goal. If you want to save time, then the pre-cooked canned version is the way to go. However, if you're looking for a cheaper option with less sodium, then dried beans are preferred.
Compared to other varieties, pinto beans contain the highest amount of fiber and their earthy flavor is perfect for preparing chilis, casseroles, stews, and minestrone soup. Good thing, then, that a one-pound bag of Walmart's Great Value dried pinto beans only costs $1.08. It'll give you eight grams of protein and five grams of fiber per serving, according to the label. For its part, Target's pinto beans from Casserole cost $1.79. That means that if you're buying four bags at a time, you'll be paying $7.16 — instead of the $4.32 at Walmart.
Chili seasoning mix
A delicious, hearty chili is sure to keep you warm in winter, be it a beef stew, a slow-cooked chicken chili, or a vegan three-bean version. Regardless of the recipe, this dish needs to be seasoned properly, and while freshly ground herbs and peppers are always better, a ready-made chili seasoning mix is quite practical and potent.
The 1.25-ounce packet from Walmart's Great Value line is extremely affordable, as it's priced at $0.74. It contains salt, chili pepper powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, wheat flour, and spices, with absolutely no added sugar. The website also suggests sprinkling this handy blend on cheesy hot dogs for a bolder flavor. As for Target, it carries McCormick's Original Chili Seasoning Mix packet for $1.69. Yes, McCormick products are expected to be on the pricey side, but the ingredients in this packet are practically the same as Walmart's house brand.
Classic basil pesto sauce
Invented in 16th-century Genoa, a seaport in northwestern Italy, pesto sauce combines Mediterranean cuisine essentials like olive oil, basil leaves, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, garlic, and pine nuts. Many delicious pesto variations have been concocted since then, from sun-dried tomato to mint, kale, spinach cashew, and pistachio. The classic version is extremely popular for dressing pastas and salads, and it pairs well with sautéed veggies, a cheese sandwich, or a grilled chicken breast. As such, it deserves a good place in your pantry, right next to the jars of pizza and pasta sauce.
At the moment of writing, the cheapest 6.7-ounce jar of traditional basil pesto at Walmart is from the Great Value line. It's priced at $2.48 and includes both sunflower oil and extra virgin olive oil, various cheeses, cashew nuts, pine nuts, potato flakes, curcuma, paprika, and garlic. Target's most affordable version is a 6.5-ounce jar from Barilla that costs $3.49. Similarly, it contains a cheese blend and both sunflower and olive oil, but has only cashews.