6 Pantry Staples That Are Much Cheaper At Walmart Than At Target

As world-famous supermarket stores with competitive prices, Walmart and Target are often pitted against one other. Still, while Target is present in about 2,000 locations across the United States, Walmart has expanded to 24 countries with over 10,600 stores. The latter offers a wide array of reasonably-priced quality foods, from fresh produce to meat, dairy, and canned goods. Its reputation is such that a budget-conscious YouTuber has expressly made a video on the chain's various pantry essentials priced $1 and less, including seasonings and condiments. The store's Great Value line in particular is very popular among customers on a tight budget.

For its part, Target adheres to its motto of "Expect more. Pay Less." Yet at closer look, Walmart seems to carry some essentials at significantly cheaper rates, such as certain canned vegetables you should always have in your pantry. We took a closer look at some staple goods at each chain to see which are less expensive at Walmart, and came up with a noteworthy list. Keep in mind that regional price differences might make our comparisons slightly off from what you'd find at your local store; however, it's a good bet that the following staples are generally cheaper at Walmart.