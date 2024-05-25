12 Best Canned Veggies To Add To Your Next Salad

Vegetables are a key source of vitamins and nutrients, but consuming them doesn't have to be limited to sides and weight-loss diets. They're an essential part of both traditional and creative salads, adding color, crunch, and freshness to any meal. Unfortunately, your favorite veggies may not always be in season, and they sometimes come at a hefty price. It stands to reason, then, that the occasional unavailability of fresh produce will require the use of the canned variety.

It shouldn't matter all that much, though: just because your veggies aren't freshly bought, it doesn't mean that they won't elevate your salad or provide you with health benefits. Not to mention that they're available throughout the year, which can be quite practical for last-minute gatherings or when you're short on time. Even celebrity chefs regularly use canned ingredients in their most famous and tantalizing recipes, including Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay, and Ina Garten. So, make sure to stock your pantry with the following long-lasting canned veggies. They will definitely come in handy when you feel like whipping up your next delicious and nourishing salad.