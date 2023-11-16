The Canned Vegetable Kristen Kish Recommends For A Quick Salad Topping - Exclusive

Kristen Kish has a busy life. As the host of Bravo TV's "Top Chef," the classically trained chef is constantly immersed in the world of food media. As the creative mind behind the restaurant Arlo Grey, she is regularly at the forefront of creative and high-craft dining concepts. With all her experience, it should go without saying that Kish has plenty of kitchen tips to help home cooks slide through a busy week of feeding themselves and their loved ones. That's why, when Tasting Table had the opportunity to talk to her in an exclusive interview, we were eager to know what sort of canned items Kish keeps on hand and why.

She revealed that she loves to have savory soup options for breakfast but that there was another canned food she champions for easy salad toppings. "There are several," Kish said. "Everything from chicken broth to soups to canned artichokes." What's so special about artichokes in particulate? They're a time saver, according to Kish.

"I am not going to clean an artichoke just to chill it and throw it in a salad," she said. "It's not going to happen. [I keep] anything that takes time on a random Tuesday when I want to make dinner for my wife, and I don't have the time to do it."