16 Canned Tomato Brands, Ranked

Anyone who has picked a tomato off the vine knows the delicious delight the fresh fruit brings. Sweet, earthy, herbaceous, with just the right amount of tang to liven up anything from a caprese salad to your favorite pasta sauce. However, fresh tomato season only lasts a few months each year. Turning to canned tomato products provides a great alternative during the off months. Canned tomatoes are inexpensive pantry staples that deliver concentrated tomato flavor. The cans have a long shelf life and will instantly elevate comfort food recipes like soups, stews, pasta, and more. And they are readily available as dozens of brands line supermarket aisles. Still, not every brand is alike.

As an avid home cook, I use canned tomatoes often when preparing nightly meals and find it challenging to decide which canned option to buy. To remedy that, we have taken the guesswork out by researching, taste-testing, and reviewing the production and provenance of 16 popular brands, assessing which tomato is worthy of your money.