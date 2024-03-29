Grilled Okra Is The Earthy Addition To Elevate Your Pasta Salad

When the sun comes out and the days get longer, it signifies the commencement of okra season. The vegetable can be boiled, steamed, fried, or baked — as long as it's cooked well, we're happy. For a uniquely delicious way to prepare okra, try grilling it to upgrade another warm weather staple: pasta salads.

Initially okra has a crispy bite, but once you're past that the slime comes out, which often puts people off the vegetable. This is why roasting and pan frying okra tend to be popular methods — they maintain the crunchy exterior while reducing the mucilage within. Grilling has the same effect with a much more impactful flavor. By delivering a slightly sweet taste from the caramelization that occurs, grilling okra produces a crispy, smoky vegetable that is the perfect accent to your pasta salad.

Start with fresh okra, chop off both ends and toss the vegetables in olive oil to amp up the grassy taste. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and add in a few bolder spices like paprika, onion powder, and cumin. Okra is a relatively small vegetable, so to grill it with ease, place several pieces on a kabob skewer. Flip the skewer after two minutes or once the okra begins to brown around the edges. Once it's cooled down, chop up the grilled okra and add it to your pasta salad.