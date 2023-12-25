Grill Vegetables Before Pickling For Smokier, Caramelized Notes

Pickling allows vegetables to transcend their menial roles. Yet while the method gives them new life, there's still room to expand their flavors. Grilling your vegetables before pickling them, for example, will add yet another layer of depth.

With pickling, you can use syrups and seasonings to switch up how tangy you make your veggies and whether they should be sweet, spicy, salty, or all three. Grilling doesn't take away from the beloved flavors of whatever you pickle — it enhances them with something richer. Like searing beef before you braise it or roasting squash prior to making a fall vegetable soup, this extra step gives pickled vegetables a more robust taste.

You don't need to wait days or weeks before enjoying your pickled creations. After rinsing and drying your vegetables, place them on the grill to infuse them with a smoky, caramelized flavor. From there, you can put the vegetables in jars and quickly pickle them by covering them in a hot brine of vinegar, water, salt, sugar, fresh herbs, and whole spices and waiting anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours before enjoying.