15 Creative Ways To Use A Rolling Pin

After many years of using wine bottles to roll out cookie dough and pastry, I finally gave in to the demands of adulting and purchased a rolling pin. I have to admit that it is a major improvement. It is far easier to get a smooth, even layer when you are using the actual tool for the job, and you don't get flakes of wine labels coming off.

While this has been a recent revelation for me, rolling pins have been a standard baking tool for millennia. Objects made for flattening food have been found in early civilizations from Rome to Mesopotamia. A version closer to what we use today was invented by John W. Reed. In 1860, he patented a rolling pin made in two pieces, with a hollow wooden cylinder and handles running through it. Still, even today, some bakers prefer French rolling pins, which are thinner and have tapered ends rather than handles.

Whatever your preference, a rolling pin is a valuable tool in any kitchen, not just for rolling out dough. There are plenty of occasions to use a rolling pin creatively. From juicing pomegranates to grinding eggshells, here are ways to use your rolling pin that you may have never even thought of.