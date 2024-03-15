Why A French Rolling Pin Should Be Your Go-To When Making Pie Crust

Rolling pins come in all shapes and sizes, but there's a reason for the variety of options. And no, it has little to do with a rolling pin's aesthetic. Rather, the type of pin you buy can make the baking process all the easier, depending on your chosen baked good. This benefit is because different rolling pins come in different materials, lengths, and even textures that lend themselves to specific uses. When it comes to pie crusts, for instance, French rolling pins are your best bet — thanks in no small part to their ease of use and the control they allow the baker to maintain.

French rolling pins — as in those that lack any handles and thin out at the ends – invite a greater range of motion. Unlike pins that come with handles, the French version gives bakers more power because they can apply pressure directly to the dough, rather than on any handles. It's therefore easier to gauge how hard you're pressing and adjust according to what you feel. Not to mention, it means you'll have more power, pressing directly over your dough. Such an impact is especially helpful in doughs like a pie crust, where you want a thin, even, and well-formed output.

Luckily, using a French rolling pin is as straightforward as using any other iteration. To maximize your rolling pin's potential, start in the center and go from there.