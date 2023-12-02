Martha Stewart's Organizing Tip For Storing Your Favorite Rolling Pins

Some kitchen tools undoubtedly take up more room in your drawers than others — case in point, the beloved rolling pin. If you have a few lying around, you might like Martha Stewart's organizational remedy for the essential cooking and baking tool. As shared on her website, Stewart recommends storing all of your wooden tools together; however, the domestic goddess notes that, if you have a collection, you can also hang them from the bottom of your kitchen shelves. Not only can you show them off this way, but they will be within arm's length when you need to grab one.

Why store your wooden kitchen tools together? Rolling pins are big and bulky, and if you have more than one, you might feel like you are playing Tetris when you try to organize them alongside spatulas, serving spoons, or whatever else may be their drawer campions. The last thing you want is your rolling pin actually rolling around in a drawer every time you open it, causing damage or crushing any delicate tools near it.