Upgrade Taco Night With Crispy Cheese Shells

Ready to upgrade taco night? We have a nifty food hack to make quick and easy keto-friendly taco shells: crispy cheese shells. You can use these cheese shells with almost any of Tasting Table's 19 best taco recipes. To make these upgraded taco shells, you only need some shredded cheese, like sharp cheddar or a Mexican blend. To learn about different options, check out our explanation of 35 types of cheeses.

Feel free to shred a block of cheese or use store-bought shredded cheese. If you're wondering if you must wash the store-bought shredded cheese first, our answer is no. As an alternative to shredded, grated cheese works, too, since what you'll do next is melt the cheese.

You can melt cheese in a non-stick frying pan, oven, or microwave; the method really depends on your preference. Whichever method you choose, the key is to melt the cheese into a thin, crispy, and pliable disc you can use as a taco shell. To melt the cheese in the microwave, spread it out on a piece of parchment paper in a single layer, forming a disc shape. Microwave until completely melted. Then, fold the parchment paper to shape the cheese into a taco shell. If using a frying pan and stovetop, arrange the cheese in a circular layer and cook over medium heat until it is fully melted and the edges are crispy.