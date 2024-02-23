Can You Get Sick From Eating Eggshells?

It's dismaying to crack an egg into a bowl and see eggshell fragments ruining an otherwise perfectly round yolk nestled in a goo of transparent egg white. But beyond aesthetics, is there any danger to having eggshells cooked with food? Can accidentally eating eggshells make anyone sick?

Finding an unexpected crunch in your omelet or pastry may feel unpleasant and even unappetizing, but aside from that sensorial discomfort, ingesting eggshells is harmless. In fact, they're quite nutritious. They are made of calcium carbonate, a common form of calcium that is also found in human nails, bones, and hair. Eating just half of an eggshell can provide you with your recommended daily calcium requirement as an adult, according to a study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition. Since people, in general, do not consume enough calcium from the food they eat, eggshells offer a much cheaper option than commercial dietary supplements to meet one's calcium needs. Research from the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry even suggests that thanks to the small amounts of protein found in eggshells, their powdered form offers 64% greater calcium absorption when eaten compared to taking pure calcium carbonate supplements.

Aside from calcium and protein, eggshells also contain trace amounts of minerals that promote bone health, such as strontium, fluoride, magnesium, and selenium. Because of these properties, their powdered form is used in dietary supplements intended for people who are at risk of osteoporosis and must build their bone density.