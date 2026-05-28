$100 Worth Of Groceries In 1960 Would Cost 4 Figures In 2026

Even for people who understand that prices are always rising, seeing the cost of groceries in the 60s versus 2026 can be pretty shocking. We've all been exhausted by food inflation, with grocery prices increasing around 30% between early 2020 and 2025, and pantry staples are only getting pricier. While that shock was rough, it isn't an isolated phenomenon. Previous decades, like the 70s and 80s, also saw major spikes in food inflation, some even larger than the most recent increase. Even in more stable years, prices still tend to rise a little bit. Over time, you get some truly mind-blowing changes — $100 worth of groceries in 1960 would cost about $1,095 today.

This information comes from the American Institute for Economic Research cost of living calculator, which uses consumer price data gathered by the U.S. government's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That data is combined into a basket of commonly purchased goods to create an "Everyday Price Index" showing just how much the cost of goods like groceries has increased over the years.

That ten-fold increase in the cost of food may be alarming, but it's only part of the story. In 1960, the median family income was $5,620 per year, meaning half of Americans earned more and half earned less. In 2024, that same number was $105,800. That's nearly 19 times higher. So while food prices are far higher than in 1960, wages have actually outpaced them. And you can really see that when you look at how much American households spend on groceries.