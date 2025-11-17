According To Inflation Data, Here's What Grocery Prices Could Look Like In 2050

Prognostication is hardly an exact science, but you can use history and trends to make predictions. For instance, average annual inflation over the past 10 years has been about 3% in the United States. There is some variation in predictions, but the USDA also believes consumer food prices will rise about 3% next year. If we use that as a baseline and project to the year 2050, we can estimate what prices might look like. This is all speculation, of course, and while we could be way off, we might also be underestimating future prices.

According to the CPI inflation calculator, at 3% inflation, $100 today will be worth about $209.38 in 2050. At the grocery store, where food inflation is very real, that's going to take its toll. If prices increase at this level, a $4.68 box of Kellogg's Corn Flakes at Walmart will cost about $9.80 in 2050. You'd probably spend $3.14 to get a gallon of 2% milk to go with it, but in 2050 that will cost about $6.57. Eggs that cost $2.24 today will be $4.69, assuming nothing else bumps the price gain. Ironically, that's close to 1950s prices when eggs cost about $5 after adjusting for inflation.

It's no secret that prices go up year over year and there can be unpredictable reasons beyond inflation. Just in the last few years, we've seen how the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, and tariffs on foreign goods can affect our grocery bills. So what might this all look like on a larger scale?