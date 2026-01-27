Even In The US State Where Residents Spend The Least On Groceries, The Average Total Is Nearly $600 A Month

Grocery prices are highest state-by-state in Alaska and Hawaii, but they are unusual cases as both have to deal with the added cost of shipping most of their food in from the mainland. Utah actually has the highest average grocery spending, at $931 a month. Interestingly this may have less to do with food prices, and more to do with local culture, as Utah has the largest average household and family size out of any state.

Overall spending is highest at grocery stores in the Western U.S., which is attributed to the difficult logistics of supplying the large and sparsely populated region. On the opposite side of the equation is the Midwest. These Northern states have some of the lowest prices, which is a combination of lower cost of living overall, and proximity to much of the nation's food production. The Dakotas and Illinois are also in the top 10 for most affordable food with Minnesota, with less than 7% of their spending going to grocery shopping.

However the biggest takeaway from this report is just how much local wages, not just prices, affect affordability. Despite having lower than average prices, Mississippi, Kansas, and Kentucky spend far more of their income on groceries on average, at about 9% each. It just goes to show that a lot of calculations go into making life affordable for people.