Why You Might Want To Stock Up On Red Meat Before The Tariffs

If you thought red meat prices were going to come down anytime soon, a new wave of potential tariffs from the Trump administration may get in the way. American consumers were rocked by inflation a few years ago, especially at the supermarket, where prices have risen over 30% since 2019. Red meat — including beef — was some of the hardest hit with rises in the 40% range over that time period. Beef has gotten expensive because of a few different factors, including low supply from an ongoing drought and high grain prices, as well as increasing demand despite the price increases. Those increases have mercifully leveled off over the past few years, with mostly steady prices since 2023, although the overall level has stayed elevated. But now a new threat has emerged that might mean another spike in the price of red meat: President Donald Trump's trade wars.

One of the biggest targets of the President's threats to impose tariffs has been our neighbors and trading partners, Mexico and Canada, and those two countries also happen to be the two biggest exporters of beef to the United States. Trump has been threatening 25% across-the-board tariffs on Mexico and Canada for months, although he has briefly backed off after striking a deal with the Mexican and Canadian leaders at the beginning of February. However the delay was only for one month, and experts are still concerned the tariffs will take effect soon if a new deal can't be reached.