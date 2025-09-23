This State Spends The Most On Groceries — And It's Probably Not The One You Think

The money people have been spending on groceries has been top-of-mind over the last five years as prices keep rising, and one surprising state is getting the worst of it. The brutal combination of rising labor costs, commodity costs, and supply chain disruptions post-pandemic has pushed food prices up by a whopping 31% since 2019, and the threat of the Trump Administration's steep tariffs could make grocery bills even worse. This has had a direct effect on how Americans eat, with Pew reporting that the percent of food insecure households rose by 30% from 2020 to 2023. If you were to ask people where this problem is the worst they might guess Hawaii or California, which have some of the highest grocery prices in the country, but that's wrong. According to a new report from WalletHub, the state that spends the most on groceries is Mississippi.

How is that possible? Well, what you spend on groceries has two important data points. One is prices, where Cali and Hawaii are indeed high, but the other is your income. Examining the prices of 26 key grocery staples and comparing that to the median income of each state, WalletHub found that the low wages in Mississippi are causing the state's residents to shell out a national high of 2.64% of their income on groceries. This is because Mississippi has the lowest median income in the country, at only $27,205, according to World Population Review.