The US States With The Lowest Fast Food Prices

Is fast food an industry in decline? A study by LendingTree found that 62 percent of Americans have reduced their regular fast-food intake due to rising prices. A tell-tale sign of the times could be the ongoing downsizing process being undertaken by Wendy's. The chain is said to have closed down 100 locations in 2024, with plans to shut down a further 140 in the near future.

Yet, there are signs of resilience and growth in certain segments. New fast food items and restaurants continue to emerge nationwide. To better understand these trends, crunchbase company BravoDeal conducted a survey comparing the affordability of popular menu items across various states. These included Domino's medium cheese pizza, the McDonald's Big Mac, the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, and Taco Bell combo meals.

To break down how fast food prices stack up across the country, we looked at the average costs of popular items like pizza, burgers, and combo meals. We paired BravoDeal's data with various insights into government policies, local wages, cost of living, and regional competition to get a clearer picture of what drives affordability in each state.

