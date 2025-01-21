The US States With The Lowest Fast Food Prices
Is fast food an industry in decline? A study by LendingTree found that 62 percent of Americans have reduced their regular fast-food intake due to rising prices. A tell-tale sign of the times could be the ongoing downsizing process being undertaken by Wendy's. The chain is said to have closed down 100 locations in 2024, with plans to shut down a further 140 in the near future.
Yet, there are signs of resilience and growth in certain segments. New fast food items and restaurants continue to emerge nationwide. To better understand these trends, crunchbase company BravoDeal conducted a survey comparing the affordability of popular menu items across various states. These included Domino's medium cheese pizza, the McDonald's Big Mac, the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, and Taco Bell combo meals.
To break down how fast food prices stack up across the country, we looked at the average costs of popular items like pizza, burgers, and combo meals. We paired BravoDeal's data with various insights into government policies, local wages, cost of living, and regional competition to get a clearer picture of what drives affordability in each state.
Idaho
Idaho is the leading potato producer in the United States. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the state lands on the more affordable side of the fast food spectrum, an industry where potatoes are a bit ingredient. Together with Washington, the two states account for over 50 percent of the country's potato supply annually, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center. Local fast food favorites like Boise Fry Company, Meltz Extreme, and Pie Hole showcase Idaho's love for high-quality potato dishes.
According to the survey by BravoDeal, a Taco Bell combo meal in the state averages $6.14. Many of these, such as a soft (or crunchy) taco combo, the Luxe Cravings Box featuring a '90s Gordita Supreme, and the chicken quesadilla combo all incorporate potatoes as a key ingredient. A Domino's medium cheese pizza costs approximately $12.35 in the Gem State. Only Nebraska beats that price, at $11.99. Meanwhile, a Big Mac from McDonald's and a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich are priced around $4.23 and $3.23 respectively.
Indiana
Indiana ranks 14th among states with the lowest fast food prices according to the criteria we have applied for this list. The cost of living in the state is quite low compared to national standards; it falls approximately 16.3 percent below the U.S. living cost average (per Best Places). This helps to keep restaurant operating costs — such as wages and utilities — relatively low. As a consequence, many real estate expenses for restaurants are lower compared to more expensive states.
Indiana also benefits from being part of the Midwest. This region is known for its agricultural output and proximity to supply chains. Being at the center of such productivity has an influence on transportation costs for food products, which could explain why a medium Dominos pizza costs around $14, per the World Population Review. In recent years, inflation has also driven up fast food prices nationwide, though Indiana has experienced more moderate increases compared to other states. All these factors have contributed towards making fast food in the Hoosier state more budget-friendly for residents and visitors alike.
Louisiana
Louisiana is another one of the states that we highlighted for having some of the most affordable fast food in the country. In 2024, census data (via Consumer Affairs) showed that residents spent roughly $110.64 a week on food prepared outside the home. The national average is $109.21.
Fast food in Louisiana is both popular and easy to access. This likely drives the higher rates of spending without necessarily having a negative impact on prices for the consumers. Essentially, a stronger demand fuels competition among fast-food chains. To attract customers, many providers are therefore likely to lower prices or introduce value deals in order to ensure that their menus stay budget-friendly. As an example, the Louisiana's love for pizza shines through in many of its highly-rated spots.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, a fast-food chain founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides a clear example of how market saturation can help keep prices affordable. The chain operates 68 locations in Louisiana — more than in any other state, except Texas and California. The price differences between Louisiana and other states highlight this effect. For instance, a Three Finger Combo (which includes crinkle-cut fries, Cane's signature sauce, Texas toast, and a regular drink) costs $9.23 in Louisiana. In Miami, Florida, the same meal is priced at $10.90. Similarly, the 25-piece Finger Tailgate costs $39.99 in Louisiana, but $47.99 just a few states over.
South Carolina
South Carolina might not be as affordable as other states here, overall, but one food item that does really well there comparatively is the McDonald's Happy Meal for kids. A 2024 study by World Population Review evaluated the same four menu items as BravoDeal has analyzed, but added the Happy Meal to the list. The package is created especially for kids and usually consists of a main element such as a burger or a reduced portion of Chicken McNuggets.
Wisconsin, Hawaii, and New York are the most expensive states for the Happy Meal. World Population Review estimated that it costs $3.93, $3.71, and $3.65 in each of these regions respectively. In South Carolina, kids can savor the McDonald's special at the marked down price of $2.87. And, just like in Louisiana, McDonald's places second in terms of total number of fast food chains in the entirety of South Carolina.
Missouri
Although the title of "America's fast food capital" was bestowed upon West Virginia (where it's estimated that for every 100,000 people, there are 49 fast food restaurants), Missouri enjoys a healthy proportion in the same regard as well. In the Show Me State, there is an estimated average of 42 fast food outlets per 100,000 people. Of all these, Subway has more locations than any other franchise statewide.
An Easy Order Sandwich Lunch Box at a Subway in Missouri will go for around $8.99. The meal comes with a 6-inch sandwich, a bottle of soda, chips and a cookie. The same exact combo will cost $9.49 in Hawaii and even $9.99 in New York. Missouri's fast food heritage also extends to a number of chains that are unique to the state. Lion's Choice in St. Louis, for instance, is a popular pick for roast beef sandwiches. A simple Original Sandwich & Chips Meal at the decades-old restaurant is worth a decent $7.56.
North Dakota
North Dakota is another state that stands out for its affordable fast food options. In the region, this can mostly be attributed to a low cost of living and unique consumer behaviors. Essentials like housing, utilities, and groceries are more affordable in ND. For example, residents spend around $326.66 a month on groceries, close to the national average but lower than in many other states.
At the same time, North Dakota might exemplify the downward trend in America's fast food culture better than most other states. In 2024, review platform TestCasinos reported that 64 percent of fast food consumers in the state had been deliberately cutting back on their usual intake. This trend was also supported by separate findings from The Cookie Rookie. This study found that ND had experienced one of the smallest increases in takeout spending (27.4 percent) over a 10-year period between 2012 and 2022. Only Alaska (20.2 percent) saw a smaller margin of growth. California blew all other states out of the water, as its takeout spending soared by 70 percent over the same period.
As far as fast food costs go, the BravoDeal survey reports that a medium cheese pie from Dominoes will set you back just $12.99, while a Big Mac can be had for an average of $4 and some change.
Ohio
The history of Ohio and fast food chains is a rather rich one. A number of top franchises were in fact founded in the state. Among them is Wendy's, whose origins trace back to the city of Columbus in the 1960s. Today, there is a very clear disparity between the cost of fast food at a Wendy's in Ohio and that of the same exact orders in other states. For example, A Meal Deal for a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Biggie is valued at $5.00 in Ohio. In contrast, the same package in California costs a hefty 40 percent more, coming in at $7.00.
The pattern recurs to varying degrees with different restaurants as well, as the Buckeye State consistently ranks favorably against most jurisdictions for fast food prices. The $2.87 McDonald's Happy Meal from South Carolina commands a price of $2.82 in Ohio. Only five other states are cheaper, with Mississippi and Missouri on the lower extreme at $2.73. Other leading fast food chains that were also founded in Ohio include Marco's Pizza (Oregon) and Arby's (Boardman).
Iowa
Next on the list is Iowa, which ranks eighth in our appraisal of states with the most affordable fast food options. In 2024, a large cheese pizza was priced at $17.53 in the state. This same item cost $25.20 in Hawaii, $21.49 in Wyoming, and $25.75 in Washington, according to Slice of the Union. Notably, Iowa's -6.3 percent price drop from 2023 was one of the steepest decreases in the U.S., with only a few states experiencing a bigger decline.
This cost effectiveness can be linked to the high concentration of popular fast-food chains across Iowa. In 2024, a YouGov survey found out the most popular dining brands across America. Dairy Queen led the way with a 72 percent popularity rating and Wendy's came a close second with 68 percent. Both chains maintain a robust footprint in Iowa; there are more than 100 Dairy Queen locations statewide, while Wendy's boasts a total of 41.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma is tied with Iowa in BravoDeal's analysis of states that offer the most affordable fast food prices in America. All four items analyzed were priced identically in both states. A Taco Bell Combo Meal costs $5.91, just $0.24 more than in the most affordable state (Mississippi) and $0.49 below the national average of $6.40. For Domino's pizza, only Kentucky ($12.79), Idaho ($12.35), and Nebraska ($11.99) offer lower prices than the $12.99 price in Oklahoma and Iowa.
Oklahoma may not rank among America's most pizza-obsessed states, but it still offers great options for pizza lovers. Beyond Domino's, The Pie Hole Pizzeria in Tulsa lets you build your own pie, with slices starting at just $2.68. For those seeking variety, NYC Pizza and Andolini's Pizzeria provide additional options beyond the major franchise names. The state is also well known for its signature burger, distinguished by a generous helping of onions.
South Dakota
South Dakota also ranks as one of the states with some of the lowest fast food prices in the country. In 2024, a Big Mac went for just $3.99 in the state, one of the most affordable pricing points anywhere in the U.S. Only Arkansas ($3.95) and Mississippi ($3.91) offered better rates. One major contributing factor to these pocket-friendly prices could be the labor laws in South Dakota. The state's non-tipped minimum wage was $11.50 in 2024. This is higher than the federal requirement of at least $7.25, but still relatively low compared to other states nationwide. Washington ($16.66) and California ($16.50) lead the way in this regard, per MinimumWage.com.
Moreover, the home state of Mount Rushmore does not impose a state income tax, which of course helps to create a business-friendly climate that benefits both companies and consumers. South Dakota is only one of nine states that implement this business-friendly policy in the U.S.
Kentucky
It's difficult to think of Kentucky and fast food without immediately associating it with KFC. The Bluegrass State is forever tied to the Colonel Sanders franchise, which still features some of the original Kentucky Fried Chicken menu items from 1952. When comparing the cost of KFC's "Just the essentials" package across states, the state of fried chicken legacy stands out for its affordability.
A "Just the Essentials" pack is designed to feed 15 people. It usually contains boxed meals featuring items like the KFC Sandwich and a choice of side, as well as Original Recipe Tenders. In Louisville, Kentucky, the meal is priced at approximately $149.85, compared to $153.22 in New York and an even significantly higher $239.46 in Los Angeles, California. Affordability of fast food in Kentucky is not just limited to the state's legacy restaurant, however. The same Slice of the Union survey that valued a large pizza in Washington at $25.75 also estimated that the same would cost around $17.10 in Kentucky.
Nebraska
If Kentucky is synonymous with KFC, Nebraska is intrinsically linked to the Runza—a popular sandwich in the state, as well as its namesake restaurant chain. The Runza sandwich consists of a yeast dough bread pocket filled with ground beef, cabbage, onions, and a secret blend of spices. This culinary delight was first introduced to Lincoln, NE in 1949. Since then, the establishment has gained popularity and expanded well across the Midwest, with over 90 locations today spread through multiple states in the heartland of America.
Menu prices at Runza restaurants are consistent across all locations. In contrast to similar regional sandwiches elsewhere in the country, however, the Runza still appears to stand out with prices that are hard to beat. A dozen frozen Original Runza Sandwiches are usually available for $65.00, equating to approximately $5.42 per sandwich. In comparison, a Regular Italian Beef Sandwich — a Chicago classic — is priced at $7.69, while the Big Italian Beef Sandwich costs $8.99 at Portillo's, one of the city's most famous spots.
Alabama
Alabama beats out nearly every other state when it comes to fast food prices, at least those on the list of benchmark items surveyed by BravoDeal and Slice of the Union. For the latter, the state even saw a strong 14.2 percent price hike in the cost of the large cheese pizza from 2023 to 2024.
Even then, its $16.89 price point remained a highly competitive one in contrast to many other states. Similarly, a Big Mac in Alabama averaged $3.99, with only Arkansas ($3.95) and Mississippi ($3.91) offering lower prices. In contrast, the same Domino's pizza that costs $18.99 in Hawaii is approximately $6 cheaper in Alabama, with only Kentucky ($12.79), Idaho ($12.35), and Nebraska ($11.99) giving more competitive pricing.
The Yellowhammer State's fast-food landscape is also constantly growing and evolving. In December 2024, a report on Fast Casual revealed a 10-unit franchise agreement for burrito brand Barberitos to establish locations across the state. The first two of those are expected to open in Wetumpka and Prattville by March 2025. Additionally, cheeseburger sliders specialists Smalls Sliders have plans to introduce four new locations in the counties of Mobile and Baldwin, with openings anticipated in 2025.
Arkansas
The fast food industry in Arkansas is one that is growing all the time. As is the case with other states on a similar trajectory, this growth has had a significant impact on the cost of fast food items. Chains like Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and even Culver's have been expanding into and within Arkansas in recent years. The state has in fact experienced an economic surge in recent times, particularly in 2024 when real GDP by state and personal income increased at a rate of 6.9 percent (U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis). If nothing else, this kind of growth is indicative of a region opening up to new possibilities, as evidenced by the presence of new and expanding fast food chains across the state borders.
It could also point to an evolving culture around fast food in a state that has previously retained a preference for smaller, more intimate spots in comparison to the traditionally popular franchise names. Yet, even looking at the menu pricing for these bigger chains, you can see just how much more affordable Arkansas is. For example, a 630-calorie Fully Loaded Croissan'wich is sold for around $10.39 in Hawaii, but only $5.79 in Arkansas.
Mississippi
Mississippi set the gold standard when it comes to affordable fast food; BravoDeal's survey crowned the state as the ultimate location for budget-conscious fast food enthusiasts. According to the study, the region offers the cheapest McDonald's Big Mac at $3.99, Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich at $2.99, and a Taco Bell Combo Meal for an unbeatable $5.67. Even the McDonald's Happy Meal included in World Population Review is listed at only $2.73, once again beating every other state nationwide. A good few states were appraised to be more affordable by Slice of the Union, but a $16.61 price tag was still almost $2 below the national average ($18.33).
While fast food chains thrive in Mississippi, local favorites like Ward's also help to enrich the culinary scene and boost the Southern state's reputation for affordable food. Ward's is particularly known for its chili burgers and root beer and has been a staple in the state since it was founded in 1978. It operates over 25 locations across Mississippi.