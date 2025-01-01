The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In McDonald's Chicken McNuggets
In the United States, according to research from Technomic, McDonald's was the highest-selling fast food restaurant as of June 2024. From the classic Big Mac to the elusive McRib, which returned once again in November 2024, everyone has their favorite menu item. For millions, it's the chain's iconic, bite-size bits of golden-fried chicken goodness: chicken McNuggets. Through the years, rumors have circulated about the ingredients of chicken McNuggets, like the infamous "pink slime" theory, one of the biggest fast food myths out there. While there's (thankfully) no "pink slime" to be found in chicken McNuggets, sometimes McDonald's ingredients can go unnoticed. For example, McDonald's honey mustard sauce actually contains alcohol in the form of white wine. When it comes to chicken McNuggets, however, did you know that celery salt is added?
McDonald's fans likely won't know that chicken McNuggets contain celery salt, even after reading the official ingredients list. This is because McDonald's in the U.S. uses the umbrella term "spices" in its place. In the UK, however, celery is not only listed but highlighted in bold. This is standard practice in Europe, as celery is a common allergen.
In 2014, the Los Angeles Times spoke to Grant Imahara, formerly of "Mythbusters," who toured a Tyson factory where the nuggets were produced and reported that celery was added to the breading with white pepper. In addition, Gena Bumgarner, a worker at McDonald's sensory kitchen, said that when taste-testing the chicken McNuggets, she looks for "chicken flavor" with "light pepper and celery notes."
Why is celery salt added to chicken McNuggets?
Even if you've never heard of celery salt, you've likely eaten food that contains it. Celery salt is a common ingredient found everywhere from the standard Bloody Mary recipe to Kentucky Fried Chicken's iconic blend of 11 herbs and spices. Despite its name, celery salt doesn't actually contain the crunchy, green vegetable stalks commonly found at the grocery store. Instead, it's made with a blend of table salt and celery seeds pulverized into a sand-like consistency.
Celery salt is likely added to McDonald's chicken McNuggets as a simple way to up the menu item's complexity, as the celery salt provides a burst of umami goodness in each bite. The spice has a distinct savory flavor with a slightly peppery aftertaste that cuts through the fatty richness of the breading. This peppery aftertaste provides a touch of brightness, which helps to make chicken McNuggets irresistible. And not just that, but the celery seeds in celery salt are highly aromatic, with an earthy, vegetal aroma similar to a celery stalk. The spice's table salt content enhances these natural flavors and scents, as well as enhancing the flavors of the breading and ground chicken. In addition, celery salt is commonly used as a natural preservative in meat-based products. Celery salt contains natural amounts of sodium nitrate, found frequently found in cured meats. It's possible that celery salt not only enhances the flavor of chicken McNuggets but also helps them stay fresh for longer.