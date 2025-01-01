The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In McDonald's Chicken McNuggets

In the United States, according to research from Technomic, McDonald's was the highest-selling fast food restaurant as of June 2024. From the classic Big Mac to the elusive McRib, which returned once again in November 2024, everyone has their favorite menu item. For millions, it's the chain's iconic, bite-size bits of golden-fried chicken goodness: chicken McNuggets. Through the years, rumors have circulated about the ingredients of chicken McNuggets, like the infamous "pink slime" theory, one of the biggest fast food myths out there. While there's (thankfully) no "pink slime" to be found in chicken McNuggets, sometimes McDonald's ingredients can go unnoticed. For example, McDonald's honey mustard sauce actually contains alcohol in the form of white wine. When it comes to chicken McNuggets, however, did you know that celery salt is added?

McDonald's fans likely won't know that chicken McNuggets contain celery salt, even after reading the official ingredients list. This is because McDonald's in the U.S. uses the umbrella term "spices" in its place. In the UK, however, celery is not only listed but highlighted in bold. This is standard practice in Europe, as celery is a common allergen.

In 2014, the Los Angeles Times spoke to Grant Imahara, formerly of "Mythbusters," who toured a Tyson factory where the nuggets were produced and reported that celery was added to the breading with white pepper. In addition, Gena Bumgarner, a worker at McDonald's sensory kitchen, said that when taste-testing the chicken McNuggets, she looks for "chicken flavor" with "light pepper and celery notes."

