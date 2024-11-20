McDonald's McRib Is Returning Once Again With A Never-Before-Seen Offer

The days are getting shorter and things are feeling a little more cute and cozy, which can only mean one thing: the McRib is coming ... back. McDonald's popular boneless barbecued pork sandwich is notoriously elusive, only appearing on participating menus sporadically. You'd think that, given the absolute fervor McRib drops create, McDonald's would feature the offering at a more consistent clip, but that's all part of the fast food chain's grand scheme.

The McRib's unpredictable appearances are a classic example of marketing magic, in which a brand builds hype around an exclusive product. The McRib has been popping on and off menus since the early 1980s, surviving two farewell tours (the second of which happened in 2022), but this year, things are a little different. McDonald's has a unique offering to sweeten the beloved sandwich's return: McRib Sauce.

That's right. For the first time in McDonald's history, the chain is selling A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce, aka half a gallon of the tangy condiment, in conjunction with the McRib's latest release. According to McDonald's, the McRib will be returning to menus nationwide on December 3, 2024, but for $19.99, you can get your mitts on all that McRib Sauce via a special McRib Sauce website even earlier, starting at 10 a.m. EST on November 25. Like the sandwich, the sauce will only be available for a limited time.

