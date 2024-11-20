McDonald's McRib Is Returning Once Again With A Never-Before-Seen Offer
The days are getting shorter and things are feeling a little more cute and cozy, which can only mean one thing: the McRib is coming ... back. McDonald's popular boneless barbecued pork sandwich is notoriously elusive, only appearing on participating menus sporadically. You'd think that, given the absolute fervor McRib drops create, McDonald's would feature the offering at a more consistent clip, but that's all part of the fast food chain's grand scheme.
The McRib's unpredictable appearances are a classic example of marketing magic, in which a brand builds hype around an exclusive product. The McRib has been popping on and off menus since the early 1980s, surviving two farewell tours (the second of which happened in 2022), but this year, things are a little different. McDonald's has a unique offering to sweeten the beloved sandwich's return: McRib Sauce.
That's right. For the first time in McDonald's history, the chain is selling A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce, aka half a gallon of the tangy condiment, in conjunction with the McRib's latest release. According to McDonald's, the McRib will be returning to menus nationwide on December 3, 2024, but for $19.99, you can get your mitts on all that McRib Sauce via a special McRib Sauce website even earlier, starting at 10 a.m. EST on November 25. Like the sandwich, the sauce will only be available for a limited time.
What makes the McRib (and its sauce) so special
There's some sort of sorcery that goes into the flavor-texture combo of the McDonald's McRib. While there are plenty of other fast food rib sandwiches to fill the McRib void, it really is the superior offering. The tender, juicy pork meat is somehow flavorful without all those pesky bones to eat around. Paired with slivered onions and tart pickles and slathered in that sweet, tangy McRib Sauce, the filling sits on a soft, toasted homestyle bun — which is the ideal vehicle for soaking up all those flavors and delivering a perfect bite every time. Needless to say, you know where I'll be on December 3. And the sweet, smoky sauce is truly the star ingredient of the McRib.
Its thick and sticky texture glues itself to the outside of the pork patty, sealing in moisture, flavor, and fat. According to the McDonald's website, the company makes its McRib Sauce with water, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, natural smoke flavor, salt, sugar, chilis, onion powder, garlic powder, and a bunch of preservatives, sweeteners, and things that add molasses-y texture (including molasses). But to be honest, the whole sandwich tastes better if you don't think too hard about it. If you are lucky enough to pick up your very own jug of McRib Sauce, we recommend trying it next time you grill your own ribs. It might make the inevitable wait for the sandwich's next return less painful.