How To Grill Ribs For Perfect Flavor And Texture, According To A Grillmaster
Outside of maybe brisket, ribs are probably the most challenging meat you are going to place on a grill. Cook them too fast or at the wrong temperature, and you'll be punished with either mushy, overcooked meat, or tough ribs with connective tissue that hasn't fully broken down. Great ribs require precision and plenty of time, but that doesn't mean they have to be daunting. If you know the right way to prep them and all of the steps to hit, you can create tender, juicy ribs as good as the pros. That's why Tasting Table reached out to Silvio Correa, a private chef and Brazilian grill master, to ask for his tips on how to prepare and barbecue the perfect rack of ribs.
Correa says that for his preferred methods, both pork and beef ribs work well. To start, Correa uses a dry rub, and he gave us a few options: For an American-style barbecue rib, he recommended "a mixture of salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and brown sugar to get a tasty crust." He also suggested trying Brazilian style ribs, which start with salt, freshly chopped garlic, olive oil, black pepper, paprika, cumin, and oregano." If you want a surprising extra kick from something bright, Correa also told us, "Lime or lemon juice and parsley is a total game changer that can enhance the flavor with the delicious citrus flavor."
Well-cooked ribs require hours of grilling at a low temperature
Once you have your dry rub made, Correa notes that you need to remove the thin membrane on the bottom of your ribs to ensure they get tender and stay evenly cooked. He then says, "Rub the ribs with the seasoning mix or marinade and let rest for at least 1-2 hours or overnight." If you are using charcoal, Correa recommends, "Canola oil and paper towels to light a two-zone fire with charcoal on one side. For gas, preheat to 225 degrees Fahrenheit."
The goal is to maintain the temperature between 225 and 250. Correa says, "Place the ribs on the cooler side of the grill (indirect heat), bone side down. Close the lid and cook for about 2-3 hours." You can also add wood chips to either the charcoal or a smoker box for a stronger, smoky barbecue flavor. At the two hour mark, he told us to wrap the ribs in foil with apple juice or beer to keep them juicy, and then cook for another hour.
Now, it's down to the finish. Wait until just before the ribs are done to apply your favorite barbecue sauce. Correa says, "Grill over direct heat for a few minutes to caramelize the sauce, creating a sticky coating." Once the ribs are done, they should rest for 10 minutes before being served, and Correa has one more suggestion: "Serve with lemon wedges for an authentic Brazilian touch."