How To Grill Ribs For Perfect Flavor And Texture, According To A Grillmaster

Once you have your dry rub made, Correa notes that you need to remove the thin membrane on the bottom of your ribs to ensure they get tender and stay evenly cooked. He then says, "Rub the ribs with the seasoning mix or marinade and let rest for at least 1-2 hours or overnight." If you are using charcoal, Correa recommends, "Canola oil and paper towels to light a two-zone fire with charcoal on one side. For gas, preheat to 225 degrees Fahrenheit."

The goal is to maintain the temperature between 225 and 250. Correa says, "Place the ribs on the cooler side of the grill (indirect heat), bone side down. Close the lid and cook for about 2-3 hours." You can also add wood chips to either the charcoal or a smoker box for a stronger, smoky barbecue flavor. At the two hour mark, he told us to wrap the ribs in foil with apple juice or beer to keep them juicy, and then cook for another hour.

Now, it's down to the finish. Wait until just before the ribs are done to apply your favorite barbecue sauce. Correa says, "Grill over direct heat for a few minutes to caramelize the sauce, creating a sticky coating." Once the ribs are done, they should rest for 10 minutes before being served, and Correa has one more suggestion: "Serve with lemon wedges for an authentic Brazilian touch."