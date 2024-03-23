The Fatty Difference Between Beef And Pork Ribs

While there's considerable appeal to a steak or roast, few cuts lend more hands-on fun than a plate of ribs. Biting tender morsels of meat off the bone with a perfectly paired tasty sauce or rub is a good way to eat. Plus, the varying types and styles of ribs encompass many meat products, from tender beef short ribs to pork rib tips.

So it's helpful to consider how the source animal impacts preparation. Pork and beef ribs are both flavorful cuts, but with clear distinctions. Most fundamental are the contrasting fat quantity and the size. Beef ribs comprise a much heftier piece of meat, with each bone often more than twice the length of its pork counterpart. They're also complemented by more fat, typically marbled and layered throughout the meat. This fat infuses the cut during cooking, leading to a tender and bold result.

Conversely, pork ribs come as a whole rack, with a uniform distribution of three to six-inch bones. Their flavor is balanced and only slightly porky. They're a familiar candidate for slow cooking, and also taste great on the grill, making them the delightful and juicy BBQ rib of choice for most.