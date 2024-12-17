The Popular McDonald's Dipping Sauce That Actually Contains Alcohol

McDonald's sauces have a massive cult following, and you can thank the Chicken McNugget for that. Debuting in 1983, McNuggets were released alongside four main sauces: honey, sweet and sour, barbecue, and hot mustard. This dynamic duo of chicken and sauce saw success both domestically and internationally, giving McDonald's the opportunity to experiment with other dipping sauce flavors. Since then, McDonald's has released more than 25 sauces to the U.S. market, such as Cranberry Orange and Special Grade Garlic Sauce. However, there are some sauces that are more beloved than others.

Remember the whole Szechuan sauce debacle? There was a point in time when this sauce was so sought after that someone paid nearly $15,000 to own the original 1998 sauce packet. Despite this iconic era in McDonald's history, no sauce can surpass the love people have for the chain's famous honey mustard. This sweet, tangy sauce is delicious and features an unexpected ingredient: white wine. The only sauce that uses alcohol in the cooking process, it does an excellent job of keeping this information on the down-low.

Based on the taste, it's difficult to know that white wine has a small supporting role in the recipe. But once you know it's there, you can appreciate the balance it brings to the slightly spicy and sweet flavor profile of the sauce. Between the creaminess and additional acidity from the wine, this sauce pairs perfectly with the beautifully seasoned, light, crispy breading and juicy all-white-meat filling of the McNugget. No wonder it's been ranked number four on Tasting Table's best fast food sauces list, and is more beloved than McDonald's original barbecue and sweet and sour sauces.

