The Popular McDonald's Dipping Sauce That Actually Contains Alcohol
McDonald's sauces have a massive cult following, and you can thank the Chicken McNugget for that. Debuting in 1983, McNuggets were released alongside four main sauces: honey, sweet and sour, barbecue, and hot mustard. This dynamic duo of chicken and sauce saw success both domestically and internationally, giving McDonald's the opportunity to experiment with other dipping sauce flavors. Since then, McDonald's has released more than 25 sauces to the U.S. market, such as Cranberry Orange and Special Grade Garlic Sauce. However, there are some sauces that are more beloved than others.
Remember the whole Szechuan sauce debacle? There was a point in time when this sauce was so sought after that someone paid nearly $15,000 to own the original 1998 sauce packet. Despite this iconic era in McDonald's history, no sauce can surpass the love people have for the chain's famous honey mustard. This sweet, tangy sauce is delicious and features an unexpected ingredient: white wine. The only sauce that uses alcohol in the cooking process, it does an excellent job of keeping this information on the down-low.
Based on the taste, it's difficult to know that white wine has a small supporting role in the recipe. But once you know it's there, you can appreciate the balance it brings to the slightly spicy and sweet flavor profile of the sauce. Between the creaminess and additional acidity from the wine, this sauce pairs perfectly with the beautifully seasoned, light, crispy breading and juicy all-white-meat filling of the McNugget. No wonder it's been ranked number four on Tasting Table's best fast food sauces list, and is more beloved than McDonald's original barbecue and sweet and sour sauces.
What exactly is in McDonald's honey mustard?
According to the McDonald's website, this dipping sauce is a "unique blend of zesty dijon mustard with sweet notes of honey, and a hint of spices." When you look at the official ingredient list, you'll see that sugar, distilled vinegar, water, soybean oil, corn syrup solids, egg yolks, honey, and mustard seed are the main ingredients. This is what gives the honey mustard its signature taste.
There is also a list of ingredients that make up less than two percent of the recipe. This is where the preservatives, salt, natural flavors, thickening agents, spices, and white wine come into play. White wine is multifaceted and can accentuate the taste of ingredients with strong flavor profiles. It's usually used to add brightness and acidity to dishes with chicken, seafood, and dairy products. This is probably why it's utilized in a dipping sauce for chicken nuggets.
Since white wine pairs wonderfully with an array of flavors, it's a great inclusion in McDonald's honey mustard. It helps to balance the strong flavor notes of vinegar and mustard seed, while adding the right amount of sweetness and tanginess to this otherwise common sauce. The white wine elevates this sauce just enough to make it a more appealing choice for your iconic McDonald's french fries or McNuggets than ketchup, mustard, or honey. It might not be as legendary as the Szechuan or as spicy as the Sweet Chili, but the honey mustard sauce from McDonald's is just as delicious as its counterparts — and we likely don't have to worry about this signature sauce being discontinued any time soon.