Review: McDonald's New Special Grade Garlic Sauce Is Worth Downloading The App

McDonald's has partnered with the producers of the hit anime series "Jujutsu Kaisen" and introduced a new limited-edition sauce, Special Grade Garlic Sauce, into its lineup. Inspired by McDonald's Japan's Black Garlic Sauce, Special Grade's main flavor components are garlic and soy sauce, and the packets feature different characters from "Jujutsu Kaisen." There's a plot twist when it comes to this sauce, though: It's only available on the McDonald's app. On the app, you can get the sauce with Chicken McNuggets for free, and add it to other orders as well. When you purchase the sauce, you'll receive a 30-day free trial of Crunchyroll, which is a platform where you can watch various anime.

I was able to try the Special Grade Garlic Sauce at a tasting event held by McDonald's in Manhattan, so I can tell you everything you need to know. The limited-edition sauce is available beginning on July 9.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by McDonald's.