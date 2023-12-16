9 Ways To Use White Wine In Your Cooking

Wine and food have always made a delicious pair, but food is even more delicious when wine is used to cook it. In culinary school, I learned to think of wine as an ingredient, not just an accompaniment served with a meal. Recipes featuring red wine like beef bourguignon and coq au vin are common, and white wine deserves a place not just in your wine glass but also as part of your cooking arsenal.

Whites are an exceptional cooking wine for many reasons. They add brightness to dishes, enriching their flavor without overpowering it. White wine can add balance to a dish, and much like salt, it elevates the taste of each ingredient, lightens heavy stews or soups, creates the creamiest fondues, and helps reduce acidity when it's used as a replacement for vinegar. A splash of white wine can transform ultra-rich, dairy-based sauces into perfectly nuanced pools of deliciousness.

Look to white wines like sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and dry sherry for versatility in cooking and great taste. Whichever white wine you choose, ensure it's not a cooking wine sold in grocery stores. These wines are often incredibly salty, and cooking will only intensify their poor taste. Choose a mid-level white wine, one good enough to drink but not too expensive. The flavor of the wine will transfer to your dish, so make sure it's a taste you enjoy. You can use white wine generously in everything from sauces and sides to desserts. Here are some ideas.