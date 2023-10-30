White Wine Can Turn Unripe Peaches Into A Decadent Dessert

As summer fades away, so do the stone fruit offerings at supermarkets and farm stands, leaving peach lovers in the pits. While peaches are a grocery store staple year-round, the ones available in November aren't as soft, fragrant, or flavorful as the ones that you can find in July. In colder months, it's easy to succumb to temptation and buy a bag of lackluster fruits. But, while they may seem like a good idea in the grocery store, unripe peaches pose a quandary in the kitchen: What are you supposed to do with them?

You can always try the age-old trick of ripening peaches in a paper bag, but you probably won't end up with the same flavor you'd get from a sun-ripened fruit fresh off the tree. Instead, consider poaching them. In winter months, a warm, fresh-from-the-oven peach poached in wine and seasoned with spices is the perfect way to fill that peach-shaped hole in your heart.

Poached peaches make for a simple, elegant dessert, but, since the ingredients are so minimal, it's important to pick ones that can shine. Tasting Table's recipe for poached peaches in white wine calls for just peaches, white wine, sugar, and a pod of vanilla. After peaches, wine is the star of the show — so you should opt for one that you enjoy drinking. Paired with the perfect prosecco (or riesling, or pinot grigio), you'll be able to turn a bag of barely edible peaches into a light, sweet, and delectable dessert.