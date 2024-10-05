The 15 Absolute Best Pizza Spots In Tulsa, Oklahoma
You don't need to be from Italy or New York City to have an undying love for pizza. The simple, saucy, savory snack is perhaps the most universally adored food in the U.S., with major American hubs boasting their own unique pizza style. Pizza also equals passion, so if you dare insult a city-dweller's native pizza, you're in for a world of hurt. Perhaps surprisingly, the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma — with its unpretentious, friendly atmosphere — is home to a proud pizza populous rivaling that of the big names in stateside pizza towns.
In 2024, Pizzello deemed Tulsa the second-best U.S. city for pizza after the Big Apple, based on Google review scores. Oklahomans love their 'za, and you better believe that — no matter what those up North might think — they'll be dipping that pizza in a heaping cup of creamy ranch.
Like most New Yorkers, I spent my entire life adoring pizza. I've traveled across the country and have tried and loved interpretations of a classic thin-crust slice outside of my hometown that — dare I say it — I enjoyed even more than the best pizza in NYC. This list of pizzerias shows off the best pies in Tulsa, loved by locals and sought after by visitors. So, let a slice from one of these gems turn T-Town into one of the top pizza cities in your heart (and belly).
Andolini's Pizzeria
One of the biggest names in Tulsa pizza is Andolini's Pizzeria. You'll often find this popular chain earning spots on best pizza lists, ranging from the likes of Tripadvisor to CNN. Luckily, it has locations in and around the city, as well as a pizzamobile (otherwise known as a food truck) to serve pizza lovers wherever they may be in Oklahoma or Arkansas — so there are ample ways to try a slice.
Andolini's owners, Mike and Jim Bausch, have borrowed elements that go into the different pizza styles found in New York, New Jersey, and California to create Tulsa's own unique 'za — complete with a Neapolitan twist. Just like NYC-style pizza is said to be made excellent by the city's water, Andolini's Tulsa-style pizza is special thanks to the flour that's produced in the Sooner State. This truly one-of-a-kind pizza can be adorned with an assortment of toppings, from house-made mozzarella and BBQ chicken to Italian sausage and Genoa salami. Andolini's also offers specialty Italian entrées, all made fresh in-house with no ingredients ever frozen.
Multiple locations
Savastano's Pizzeria
In 2003, Frank Savastano brought a little slice of Chicago into Tulsa in the form of Savastano's Pizzeria, and the rest was history. Today, Savastano's is a T-Town fixture, bringing residents together over classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza. Though no pizza-stone is left unturned here: Thin-crust pies abound, along with Chicago-inspired sandwiches and dogs, classic Italian entrées, and daily specials.
Try a meaty deep dish pie like the Hancock Building — a specialty pizza made with layers of gooey cheese and the restaurant's signature Italian sausage. The harmonious marriage of Chicago and Oklahoma yields the BBQ chicken deep dish pizza; a perfect reflection of everything that Savastano's represents. Or, make your own thick, cheesy pie with any combination of nearly two dozen classic toppings.
(918) 369-9387
8211 E Regal Pl, Ste 109, Tulsa, OK 74133
Dante's Woodfire
If you're still not convinced that Tulsa's food scene is absolutely popping off, then you haven't experienced Dante's Woodfire. This roaming pizza joint stays on top of Tulsa's latest food trends with its gourmet pies and rotating specials. It resides on the same property as a craft beer bar, with whom it regularly collaborates to host comedy shows, special events, and live music, so be sure to check out Dante's social media to catch all the latest happenings.
Dante's Woodfire's artisanal pies never fail to draw in foodies from all over Tulsa. Try the Hot Boi, a particularly trendy pie with red sauce, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, pickled jalapeño, black garlic, and the nation's most up-and-coming pizza topping: sweet and spicy hot honey. If white pies are more your pleasure, try a cheesy breakfast pie with eggs two ways, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and prosciutto. Dante's Woodfire is open Friday and Saturday for dinner only, and Sunday for lunch and an early dinner (closing at 6 p.m.).
(918) 924-7820
2113 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74110
NYC Pizza
If you're on the hunt for some genuine New York pizza in the South, NYC Pizza in Tulsa has you covered. While lots of pizzerias around the country model their cuisine after New York's classic pizza style, those pies outside of the Big Apple usually can't hold a candle to the real deal. But the extra thin and crispy pizza at this T-Town spot is indistinguishable from an esteemed Manhattan or Brooklyn slice. Located nearby the I-44, NYC Pizza is the perfect spot for travelers coming from NYC to stop for a quick bite and get a taste of home, or for local residents to enjoy a slice of New York without making the trek.
NYC Pizza offers pre-made slices to-go, something that — to the dismay of Yankees visiting the South — many pizzerias outside of New York don't do. And just like the pizzerias of New York, NYC Pizza offers meaty Jamaican beef patties and saucy calzones to start your meal off or to enjoy alongside a slice of authentic thin-crust pizza. NYC Pizza is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner, and dinner only on Sunday.
(918) 779-7760
4775 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135
The Pie Hole Pizzeria
Like most well-respected pizza-slinging establishments, The Pie Hole Pizzeria isn't much to look at from the inside or outside — but the atmosphere isn't what's crafted its esteemed reputation in Tulsa for over 20 years. Rather, it's what's cooking in its Italian kitchen that keeps the Cherry Street District abuzz. Pie Hole stays true to its New York inspiration and offers thin-crust pizza by the slice, either adorned with the classics or with its own specialty topping concoction.
Slightly chewy yet airy and crispy, the crust is the foundation of the authentic New York pizza at Pie Hole. The restaurant offers 15 specialty pies, with perhaps the most notable being The Pie Hole Classic. This legendary pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, and oodles of garlic, for essentially every one of the most sought-after pizza toppings on one pie. But before you indulge in this hefty thin-crust pizza, grab the asiago garlic bread to get your appetite primed and ready.
This spot doesn't have any seating inside, so call in your order ahead of time, and its speedy and friendly staff will be happy to send you on your merry way with a freshly made pie (or six). The Pie Hole Pizzeria is open daily for lunch and dinner, with shortened hours on Sunday.
(918) 742-1200
2708 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104
Copaneazi's Pizzeria
Restaurateurs Tony and Emily Galvez opened Copaneazi's Pizzeria in 2022, and the classy pizza joint has already cemented itself as one of Tulsa's best. The restaurant's custom oven flash-cooks pizza at 800 degrees Fahrenheit, so a pizza takes only about three minutes to bake to crispy, golden perfection right before your eyes. Copaneazi's rustic appeal doesn't overshadow its hip elegance, making it a top spot for Instagramming foodies and old-fashioned pizza lovers alike.
Every Tulsa vegan knows and loves Copaneazi's vegan pies, made without animal products but still as authentic and delicious as a classic pizza. Just swap out traditional cheese for a dairy-free option and transform pretty much any pizza into your plant-based dream. Try the Fughettaboutit pizza for a densely packed veggie pie loaded with artichoke, arugula, mushroom, and roasted peppers, complete with a classic Neapolitan, slightly charred crust. Gluten-free crust is also available.
(918) 392-8008
522 S Boston Ave, Ste 104, Tulsa, OK 74103
Hideaway Pizza
When you're sick and tired of all that Southern barbeque, reach for a pizza from Hideaway Pizza — a regional chain established way back in 1957 with locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. Hideaway does chain pizza right while aiming to operate on the principle that its employees should be as comfortable as its guests. The chain's reputation, then, has evolved into one that's not only centered around great food, but also a positive and friendly working environment with real Southern hospitality to boot.
Make your own pizza at Hideaway, or savor the moment and opt for a specialty, limited-time-only pie like the Yardbird; a glorious Southern creation loaded with chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella, and tangy BBQ sauce. For a sweet and savory pizza experience, relish The Pollinator, with banana peppers, salami, capicola, cup-and-char pepperoni, and Mike's Hot Honey.
Multiple locations
Russo's Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen whips up pizzas in restaurants all over Oklahoma and East Texas, with Tulsa staking its claim in Russo's Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen — one of over 50 restaurants in the franchise. Chef Anthony Russo — the son of first-generation Italian immigrants — crafted his restaurant's menu with traditional Italian family recipes from Naples and Sicily and garden-grown ingredients. Starting in the early '80s with a restaurant that could only seat eight, Russo's eventually blossomed into the beloved Southern chain that it is today.
Russo's Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen is home to one of the best lunch options in Tulsa: a famously massive slice of your choice served alongside a salad or steamy cup of fresh Italian soup. A slice of the worldly Mulberry — with crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella — never ceases to satisfy.
(918) 779-4600
8941 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137
Empire Slice House
With locations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and the surrounding area, Empire Slice House stands tall among Oklahoma's plethora of pizza parlors. Its casual and inviting dining room is the perfect place to host a small gathering, watch the game, or simply devour a thin and crispy slice of New York pizza on a quick lunch break. The pizzeria's walls are decked out with graffiti-style art, which — combined with the enticing smells of pizza wafting from the kitchen and funky music pumping through the speakers — invokes the feeling of being on a lively NYC street.
Empire Slice House's weekday lunch special can't be beat. For $11, grab a slice, a half-sized salad, and a beverage while you soak in the vibes and enjoy a little afternoon relaxation. The pizza of the month is always a solid choice, with the current option being an Oklahoma and Texas favorite: a Frito chili pie, if you will. Fans of white pizza love Empire's marinara-free pies, loaded with gooey, marinated Italian cheeses and toppings of your choice. Gluten-free and vegan options are available.
Ask for your pie to be well-done if you prefer a crispier crust, because Empire's pizza is known for its flop. Empire Slice House in Downtown Tulsa, and its counter-service location on Route 66, are open daily for lunch and dinner.
Multiple locations
Pizza Twist
Ever wonder what your favorite Indian dish would taste like if it were transformed into a pizza? Well, wonder no more. Pizza Twist offers one of the most unique takes on pizza by combining the flavors of India with America's favorite Italian dish. With multiple locations across the U.S., Pizza Twist's funky and fun atmosphere makes the perfect spot for a kid's birthday celebration, or an exciting night out spent sampling an array of flavorful pizzas with the whole family.
The butter chicken and tandoori chicken pizzas turn two of the most famous Indian dishes into satisfying hand-held lunches. Tikka masala pizza comes topped with Indian veggies, paneer, and chicken for another intriguing spin on a classic dish. If you prefer to go the traditional route, Pizza Twist also offers more classic pies like a Hawaiian or meat-lovers pizza.
(918) 714-1444
7125 S Yale Ave, Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74136
East Village Bohemian
A touch of bougie elegance and gourmet woodfired pizza make East Village Bohemian stand out among a sea of pizza-slinging spots in T-Town. Intimate cushioned booths and an inviting backyard patio complete with a bonfire and cozy lighting turn this pizzeria into a luxurious date-night spot for Tulsa's hip Downtown crowd. But despite its enticing ambiance that's begging you to stay a while, takeout at this spot is still always flying out the door.
Share a woodfired Neapolitan pizza and fresh homemade pasta with a date at East Village Bohemian. The Funghi, with cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted garlic, a drizzle of truffle oil, and sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes, takes the humble mushroom to new heights. Add Italian sausage to this elevated pie for a little extra umami. East Village Bohemian is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.
(918) 895-6999
818 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120
La Roma Pizza
La Roma Pizza's classic red-and-white awning hanging above its front door signals one thing and one thing only: pizza. This family-run spot is a quintessential, community-minded eatery that specializes in pizza and fast-casual Lebanese fare. The restaurant is as popular for takeout as it is for bringing people together over a fresh slice. Here, you'll find regulars who have been loyal to La Roma for years posted up in its nonchalant dining area, sharing some apps and some local gossip.
Let La Roma's friendly staff guide you through the menu, or ask for a custom-made pizza dressed with your choice of toppings and sauces. Add gyro meat to any pie for a Mediterranean amalgamation of a pizza. Or, if your aim is to skip the 'za and expand your culinary horizons, try a Lebanese dish from La Roma, like stuffed cabbage with tabbouleh and hummus. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options are available. La Roma's Pizza is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(918) 491-6436
6027 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74145
Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza
Brick oven pizza made with handmade dough and local ingredients makes Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza a dominant force in Tulsa's pizza scene. Take a seat outside and enjoy your meal on a sunny Oklahoma day, or post up at the bar and ask for the perfect beer, wine, or handcrafted cocktail pairing for your woodfired pizza. Or, bring some friends and create your own charcuterie board to elevate your weekend lunch outing. When it comes time for the main event, be aware that the pies are small, so choose an assortment of pizzas for you and your party to share, indulging in the full spectrum of what Upper Crust has to offer.
At Upper Crust, it's all about the toppings. Build your own pie by starting with a choice of seven different sauces — such as basil pesto, bolognese, or roasted garlic — and seven cheeses, like fontina, goat cheese, or provolone. Then, go buck-wild with meats and veggies. More gourmet pizza toppings include prosciutto, crispy garlic chips, pickled peppers, and roasted pineapple. Gluten-free crust is available.
(918) 728-7326
9110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137
Umberto's
Umberto's has put in years of work in building up Tulsa's reputation as a pizza lover's paradise. Since 1998, the pizzeria has been dishing out the classics and offering New York-style pizza by the slice, and not much has changed since its inception — why tamper with perfection? Walking into humble Umberto's, you might as well be stepping into your favorite NYC or New Jersey pizzeria. The pizza joint is popular for takeout, but it also offers a few seats for its customers to take a load off and enjoy a quick but exquisite bite.
Grab some of the best garlic knots in Tulsa at Umberto's before you dive into one of its delicious pizzas. Enjoy a Southern-inspired pie with corn, ham, and gooey mozzarella, or get a meaty slice piled high with all of your favorite salty and spicy Italian toppings. Or, try a famously massive calzone at this spot that's practically big enough to feed the whole family. Umberto's is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(918) 712-1999
3147 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135
Uncle Vinny's New York Style Pizzeria
Uncle Vinny's New York Style Pizzeria in the Tulsa suburb Broken Arrow is as warm and inviting as its friendly, family-themed name implies. It takes the atmosphere of a typical pizzeria up a notch with funky, colorful decor, but keeps the traditional touches — like checkered tablecloths — that most pizza restaurants have adopted and maintained for decades. Uncle Vinny's stakes its claim as Tulsa's "home of the hot oil"; if you know, you know.
Try a renowned pepperoni roll for a dippable pizza-like treat that's stuffed with salty pepperoni and oozing with cheese, and make sure to ask for a side of hot oil for dipping. The Margherita pizza always turns heads, and you can opt for a thin and crispy cauliflower crust for a gluten-free option. Uncle Vinny's is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(918) 251-6666
322 W Kenosha St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Methodology
Born and raised in the New York metro area, I've grown to adopt an enthusiastic appreciation for pizza. I've spent years traveling the U.S., especially the Southeast — and during my travels, I'm always on the lookout for a pizza spot that makes me reconsider my position that the best pizza in the nation always comes out of NYC.
Tulsa is home to some surprising pizzeria gems. Using my knowledge of the pizza landscape — including distinct styles and regional differences — as well as online reviews and articles, I compiled this list to narrow down the highest-rated and most sought-after Tulsa pizza spots. These eateries are considered to be treasures for good reason. So, pop into one on your next trip to T-Town and experience this city's rapidly expanding food scene for yourself.