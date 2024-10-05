The 15 Absolute Best Pizza Spots In Tulsa, Oklahoma

You don't need to be from Italy or New York City to have an undying love for pizza. The simple, saucy, savory snack is perhaps the most universally adored food in the U.S., with major American hubs boasting their own unique pizza style. Pizza also equals passion, so if you dare insult a city-dweller's native pizza, you're in for a world of hurt. Perhaps surprisingly, the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma — with its unpretentious, friendly atmosphere — is home to a proud pizza populous rivaling that of the big names in stateside pizza towns.

In 2024, Pizzello deemed Tulsa the second-best U.S. city for pizza after the Big Apple, based on Google review scores. Oklahomans love their 'za, and you better believe that — no matter what those up North might think — they'll be dipping that pizza in a heaping cup of creamy ranch.

Like most New Yorkers, I spent my entire life adoring pizza. I've traveled across the country and have tried and loved interpretations of a classic thin-crust slice outside of my hometown that — dare I say it — I enjoyed even more than the best pizza in NYC. This list of pizzerias shows off the best pies in Tulsa, loved by locals and sought after by visitors. So, let a slice from one of these gems turn T-Town into one of the top pizza cities in your heart (and belly).