Why You Need To Start Ordering Your Pizza Well-Done

When we think about well-done food, we often conjure images of the culinary-crime of well-done steaks and salmon filets. We rarely think about pizza, but we should start. It's one of the few foods that benefits from cooking a little longer, and ordering it this way ensures that your next slice of pizza will be the best slice yet.

But why is ordering your pizza well-done one of the top pizza-ordering hacks you need to start using? Well, first of all, well-done pizzas have the best crusts. They're crispy, charred, and blistered to perfection, and there's nothing more satisfying than that first bite, where the crispness of the dough leads to a comforting chewiness. Then, the cheese melts evenly over the entire pizza, oozing at the core with brown spots on top.

Peppers, pepperoni, mushrooms, and other toppings also have extra flavor thanks to being charred, and the onions are beautifully caramelized. Additionally, flavors develop and get deeper and richer when pizzas spend more time baking in the oven. So, if crispy, well-structured, and flavorful pizzas are your jam, ask the pizzeria to bake your next pizza until it's well-done. Yes, this means the pizza will spend more time in the oven; however, it will be worth it!