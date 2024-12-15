11 Best New Fast Food Items Of 2024

Fast food calls for churning out new ideas, the ever-evolving menu, capturing the hearts and stomachs of the masses. But developing the latest hit item is a tall order in such a saturated market. Not every culinary innovation can withstand this type of heat. It takes a special kind of fast casual culinary curiosity to make a lasting impression, especially one that has us thinking about its deliciousness beyond leaving the drive through window or throwing out the DoorDash bag.

As 2024 starts to wind down, we can't help but reflect on the new fast food items that graced our trays this past year. While December often has visions of sugarplums dancing in people's heads, the minds and palettes here at Tasting Table are filled with a few more fried treats. It's only right that the best of the bunch earn a rightful place on the year-end pedestal. From the saucy delights of Taco Bell, to an unexpected regional beverage from Dunkin', and even a Pizza Hut riff on a Windy City dish, there were numerous fast food debuts that delighted us this year.